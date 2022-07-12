2022 British Open Full Field, Purse, Payouts: Record $2.5 Million to Winner

The historic 150th British Open at St. Andrews will boast the highest purse in tournament history, with $2.5 million to the champion golfer of the year.

Golf's 2022 major season concludes this week with arguably its most anticipated, the 150th British Open at St. Andrews.

As always, the Open has a spectacular field including Tiger Woods, who has targeted this event all summer. Collin Morikawa is the defending champion, having won last year at Royal St. George's in the event that was postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Purse

The British Open continues the upward trend of purses this year in golf's biggest events, with a tournament-record fund of $14 million, up 22 percent from last year.

The winner will take home $2.5 million.

Payouts

1st: $2.5 million

2nd: $1,445,000

3rd: $933,000

4th: $725,000

5th: $583,000

Complete payouts will be updated after the event.

Full Field

156 players

Ancer, Abraham

Armitage, Marcus

Arnaus, Adri

Bairstow, Sam

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Björk, Alexander

Bland, Richard

Bradley, Keegan

Brown, Barclay

Burmester, Dean

Burns, Sam

Calcavecchia, Mark

Campbell, Ben J.

Canter, Laurie

Cantlay, Patrick

Carey, David

Casey, Paul

Catlin, John

Celli, Filippo

Chesters, Ashley

Cho, Min-gyu

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Clarke, Darren

Conners, Corey

Daly, John

De Los Santos, Justin

DeChambeau, Bryson

Detry, Thomas

Dinwiddie, Robert

Dodd, Stephen

Donaldson, Jamie

Duval, David

Els, Ernie

English, Harris

Farr, Oliver

Fernández Valdés, Jorge

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Floydd, Jack

Ford, Matt

Fox, Ryan

Frittelli, Dylan

Garcia, Sergio

Gooch, Talor

Griffin, Matthew

Grillo, Emiliano

Harding, Justin

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Padraig

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Higa, Kazuki

Higgo, Garrick

Hoge, Tom

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Horsfield, Sam

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Imahira, Shugo

Jarvis, Aaron

Johnson, Dustin

Johnson, Zach

Jordan, Matthew

Kaewkanjana, Sadom

Kanaya, Takumi

Katsuragawa, Yuto

Kennedy, Brad

Kim, Chan

Kim, Joohyung

Kim, Minkyu

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Sihwan

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Koepka, Brooks

Kokrak, Jason

Larrazabal, Pablo

Law, David

Lawrence, Thriston

Lawrie, Paul

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Leishman, Marc

Li, Haotong

List, Luke

Lombard, Zander

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Mansell, Richard

Matsuyama, Hideki

McIlroy, Rory

Meronk, Adrian

Mickelson, Phil

Migliozzi, Guido

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Morgan, Jediah

Morikawa, Collin

Mullarney, Ronan

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

Na, Kevin

Nakajima, Keita

Niemann, Joaquin

Norris, Shaun

Oosthuizen, Louis

Papadatos, Dimi

Parry, John

Penge, Marco

Pereira, Mito

Perez, Victor

Pieters, Thomas

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Poulter, Ian

Power, Seamus

Quayle, Anthony

Rahm, Jon

Reed, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Rutherford, Jamie

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Scott, Adam

Scrivener, Jason

Simpson, Webb

Smith, Cameron

Smith, Jordan L

Spieth, Jordan

Stenson, Henrik

Straka, Sepp

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Tringale, Cameron

Van Meijel, Lars

van Rooyen, Erik

Varner III, Harold

Vincent, Scott

Westwood, Lee

Wiesberger, Bernd

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary

Woods, Tiger

Wrigley, Alex

Wu, Brandon

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

Zanotti, Fabrizio