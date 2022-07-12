2022 British Open Full Field, Purse, Payouts: Record $2.5 Million to Winner
Golf's 2022 major season concludes this week with arguably its most anticipated, the 150th British Open at St. Andrews.
As always, the Open has a spectacular field including Tiger Woods, who has targeted this event all summer. Collin Morikawa is the defending champion, having won last year at Royal St. George's in the event that was postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Purse
The British Open continues the upward trend of purses this year in golf's biggest events, with a tournament-record fund of $14 million, up 22 percent from last year.
The winner will take home $2.5 million.
Payouts
1st: $2.5 million
2nd: $1,445,000
3rd: $933,000
4th: $725,000
5th: $583,000
Complete payouts will be updated after the event.
Full Field
156 players
Ancer, Abraham
Armitage, Marcus
Arnaus, Adri
Bairstow, Sam
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Björk, Alexander
Bland, Richard
Bradley, Keegan
Brown, Barclay
Burmester, Dean
Burns, Sam
Calcavecchia, Mark
Campbell, Ben J.
Canter, Laurie
Cantlay, Patrick
Carey, David
Casey, Paul
Catlin, John
Celli, Filippo
Chesters, Ashley
Cho, Min-gyu
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Clarke, Darren
Conners, Corey
Daly, John
De Los Santos, Justin
DeChambeau, Bryson
Detry, Thomas
Dinwiddie, Robert
Dodd, Stephen
Donaldson, Jamie
Duval, David
Els, Ernie
English, Harris
Farr, Oliver
Fernández Valdés, Jorge
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Floydd, Jack
Ford, Matt
Fox, Ryan
Frittelli, Dylan
Garcia, Sergio
Gooch, Talor
Griffin, Matthew
Grillo, Emiliano
Harding, Justin
Harman, Brian
Harrington, Padraig
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Herbert, Lucas
Higa, Kazuki
Higgo, Garrick
Hoge, Tom
Hojgaard, Nicolai
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Horsfield, Sam
Hovland, Viktor
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Imahira, Shugo
Jarvis, Aaron
Johnson, Dustin
Johnson, Zach
Jordan, Matthew
Kaewkanjana, Sadom
Kanaya, Takumi
Katsuragawa, Yuto
Kennedy, Brad
Kim, Chan
Kim, Joohyung
Kim, Minkyu
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Sihwan
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Koepka, Brooks
Kokrak, Jason
Larrazabal, Pablo
Law, David
Lawrence, Thriston
Lawrie, Paul
Lee, K.H.
Lee, Min Woo
Leishman, Marc
Li, Haotong
List, Luke
Lombard, Zander
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Mansell, Richard
Matsuyama, Hideki
McIlroy, Rory
Meronk, Adrian
Mickelson, Phil
Migliozzi, Guido
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Morgan, Jediah
Morikawa, Collin
Mullarney, Ronan
Mullinax, Trey
Muñoz, Sebastián
Na, Kevin
Nakajima, Keita
Niemann, Joaquin
Norris, Shaun
Oosthuizen, Louis
Papadatos, Dimi
Parry, John
Penge, Marco
Pereira, Mito
Perez, Victor
Pieters, Thomas
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Poulter, Ian
Power, Seamus
Quayle, Anthony
Rahm, Jon
Reed, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Rutherford, Jamie
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Scott, Adam
Scrivener, Jason
Simpson, Webb
Smith, Cameron
Smith, Jordan L
Spieth, Jordan
Stenson, Henrik
Straka, Sepp
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Tringale, Cameron
Van Meijel, Lars
van Rooyen, Erik
Varner III, Harold
Vincent, Scott
Westwood, Lee
Wiesberger, Bernd
Willett, Danny
Wise, Aaron
Woodland, Gary
Woods, Tiger
Wrigley, Alex
Wu, Brandon
Young, Cameron
Zalatoris, Will
Zanotti, Fabrizio