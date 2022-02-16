Identifying the Best Bet Among Big Names at Riviera

The stars are out this week at Riviera, but who looks like the best bets on the board? Our hosts break down picks to win, sleepers, fades and more.

This week, the PGA Tour lands at Riviera CC for the Genesis Invitational. Each of the top 15 players in the world will be competing when the event begins Thursday. Tiger Woods, as tournament host, will appear at a tournament for the first time since December. L.A. just hosted the Super Bowl and and is home to the Super Bowl Champion. Suffice it to say, it's a big week in L.A. Who do our podcasters like this week?

From the top tier of players in daily fantasy games, Rotowire's Scott Jenstad is eyeing Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele. Morning Read's Jeff Ritter thinks Patrick Cantlay is underpriced and should be the odds-on favorite. He also likes Cam Smith and Viktor Hovland, despite his missed cut in Phoenix.

In the mid-tier, Jenstad likes Matt Fitzpatrick and Paul Casey, while Ritter taps Will Zalatoris, whom he believes is now the best player on Tour without a win in his career.

For sleepers, Ritter likes Taylor Pendrith as a sneaky pick to make the cut. Jenstad is watching Russell Knox, and Jeff Erickson flips the whole room onto Wyndham Clark.

Picks to Win Genesis Invitation for One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only pick the same player to win once per season. Here are the hosts' picks this week:

Scott Jenstad: Rory McIlroy

Jeff Ritter: Viktor Hovland

Jeff Erickson: Patrick Cantlay

Watch the video above and hit the podcast player link below. Look for more episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.