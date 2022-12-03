If He Can Walk, Tiger Woods Says 'I Can Still Compete'

Woods said on NBC's broadcast Saturday from the Bahamas that he still thinks he can win; he also discussed whose swing his son should emulate.

Despite being able to play just three events this year and being forced to withdraw from this week’s Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods has not ruled out the idea of winning again.

Woods joined Dan Hicks and Paul Azinger in the NBC broadcast booth during third-round coverage of the Hero tournament at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

Woods had planned to play but withdrew due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, the one badly hurt in a car crash last year.

He said he tried to do too much while getting ready for the tournament, and that getting his foot healthy to where he can walk well enough is the key to any chance of competing.

“If I can do that, I can still compete with these kids. It’d be good to get one (PGA Tour) win, but I’d like to get a big one, too."

Woods played three times this year, making the cut at the Masters where he finished 47th, then making the cut at the PGA Championship but withdrawing after the third round. Woods missed the cut at the British Open, the last time he competed.

Earlier this week, Woods expressed frustration over his walking issues. He said at home be can shoot “4, 5, 6, 7 under par. But it’s all in a cart. Everything changed after that.”

Woods is scheduled to play The Match with partner Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Saturday, Dec. 10. A week later he will play with his son, Charlie, at the PNC Challenge.

Both events will allow use of a golf cart.

As for Charlie, whom he finished second with last year at the PNC, he had some simple advice: look at Rory.

"I told him, don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s,” Woods said. “Have you ever seen Rory off-balance on a shot? No. Not ever. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance.”