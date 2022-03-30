'It Just Adds to the Event.' Rory McIlroy Hopes Tiger Woods is Able to Compete in 2022 Masters

Speaking at this week's Valero Texas Open, McIlroy said that Woods loves proving people wrong, and perhaps has a surprise up his sleeve for next week.

As Tiger Woods decides on whether he is fit to play at the Masters next week, one player who saw him Tuesday at Augusta National acknowledged what has been clear ever since the 15-time major winner began his recovery from a serious car accident 13 months ago: having him back only adds to the first major of the year.

Rory McIlroy practiced for two days this week at Augusta National, where Woods spent the day on the course with his son, Charlie, in an effort to gauge whether or not he is capable of playing in the tournament, which begins April 7.

“I think for golf and for the Masters tournament and for everyone, to have Tiger there would be phenomenal,’’ McIlroy said Wednesday at TPC San Antonio, where he is playing in this week’s Valero Texas Open. “I think it just adds to the event. Obviously, it does.

“Anything Tiger Woods does in the game of golf is heightened whenever he's there. I mean, it would be awesome for him to be there. You know, he was there yesterday obviously and he's trying to see what he can do. Obviously no one knows but him if he can make it around and think if he believes he can compete.’’

A source told SI.com/Morning Read that Woods arrived with his son, Charlie, Tuesday morning and after warming up on the driving range was headed to the course for a practice round. Justin Thomas, a 14-time PGA Tour winner and a friend of Woods’, was also at Augusta National, as were other tournament participants such as past champions Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed.

McIlroy, a four-time major winner who needs the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam, has also grown close to Woods in recent years as the 82-time PGA Tour winner began to embrace the younger generation of players who live near him in South Florida.

It was McIlroy, 32, who was paired with Woods in the final round of the 2018 Tour Championship, where Woods won his 80th PGA Tour title and first since returning from spinal fusion surgery in 2017.

“I've said this so many times, but from basically March of 2017 fast forward two years and he wins the (2019) Masters and where he was with his body and what he had to do to get back to being somewhat healthy,’’ McIlroy said.

“And it's not even being somewhat healthy, it's also what he has to do before the round and after the round just to get himself ready to go and play golf. The sheer will and perseverance, it is incredible. If he comes back from this again ... he likes to prove people wrong, he likes to prove himself wrong, I think.

“Regardless of when he does come back, whether it's next week or a few weeks, few months down the line, he's a wonderful addition to the game and the game of golf is better when he's playing and when he's playing well.’’

Woods, who has not competed in an official tournament since he tied for 38th at the 2020 Masters played in November, was hospitalized for weeks after his Feb. 23, 2021 crash. He was unable to walk for months.

But he returned to play with Charlie in December at the PNC Championship, a 36-hole exhibition where he rode a cart. Woods has referred to that as “hit and giggle golf’’ and a big difference from what is required at a PGA Tour event or a major championship.

In various interviews, Woods has tried to downplay his return and when it will occur.

“I can hit balls,’’ he said during the CBS-TV broadcast on Feb. 19 at the Genesis Invitational. “The hard part is actually walking; that’s going to take some time. I’m going to have to put in the time and effort at home to do all the beach walks and walk golf courses.

“It’s very easy at Medalist (his home course) to hop in a cart and whip around and play a quick 18 or 36. It’s a little different deal than being out here with these guys and walk up and down the hills. The ankle mobility, over time the ankle swells, foot swells, leg swells. That’s just time.’’

Woods, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on March 9, suffered injuries to his lower right leg, foot and ankle. And Augusta National is considered one of the toughest walks in golf, with severely undulating fairways and hills.

The five-time Masters champion who won his first in 1997 has no deadline to tell Augusta National officials if he is playing. He can take his decision into next week if he chooses, although in past instances where he has attempted comebacks from injury, Woods has announced his intentions on the Friday prior.



