'It's Terrible:' Varner Describes Social Media Backlash as He Joins LIV Golf

Speaking at his first LIV Golf press conference on Wednesday, the 32-year-old showed his trademark candor when describing how he made the decision to leave the PGA Tour.

BOSTON - Players comes and go on the PGA Tour. That’s the nature of professional golf at the highest level.

But this year of course, many players have left the Tour on their own accord, not because of a lack of success inside the ropes.

In most cases, when a Tour player jumped to LIV Golf, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan likely did not lose sleep. The commissioner has said he isn’t even interested in welcoming any of those players back.

However, the defection of Harold Varner III must give Monahan pause.

After much soul-searching, Harold Varner joined LIV Golf and makes his debut this week. Golffile

In a sport where it’s so difficult to differentiate yourself, Varner is unique. Not just because he’s a black man in a very white sport. Varner’s uniqueness comes from his personality and sheer joy of playing the game of golf.

That joy is evident when he's competing, and it shows itself again when he’s talking to the media, and it doesn’t leave when he’s departs from the golf course.

Varner is genuine, a trait that is far too rare on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

So when Varner took the step this week to tell the world he was leaving the PGA Tour for LIV and to explain his reasoning, he was shocked how his candor was turned against him.

“It sucked,” Varner said Wednesday of the feedback he received on social media from his Instagram post that announced his move to LIV. “Who likes to be hated, it's terrible. I hate being hated. I'd rather not be -- not even be known than be hated.”

At 32, Varner has worked hard to earn everything he has achieved in golf.

With two career wins -- a playoff victory in the 2016 Australian PGA Championship and then a 92-foot bomb for eagle to win this year’s PIF Saudi International in February -- Varner has had to scratch and claw his way toward legitimacy on the PGA Tour.

Since 2016, Varner has occupied a spot in the top 200 in the world. At the end of 2021 he cracked the top 100, No. 94, for the first time in his career.

This year saw more progress for the Gastonia, North Carolina native, as his win in Saudi Arabia propelled him to 45th in the world and eventually opened the door to all four majors for the first time in his career.

Varner knows that his decision to join LIV will possibly eliminate playing in majors going forward, as his status in the world rankings will drop and his ability to qualify for majors will be limited. Varner made his decision on what made the most sense for him and his family, citing the upfront money as a major reason to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV.

“For me, that weighed a lot,” Varner said of the likelihood of not playing in another major. “This is my first year playing in every major, so it was cool. But I think it's way cooler making sure my kid doesn't have to worry about anything.

“I can't hate on what situation I'm in or what situation I'm not in, I can only do what's best for me at the time from the experience I've had as a kid, and I'm actually super-proud that I made a decision based off of what I believe in,” Varner said. “I think it's very easy to get in a situation where you do what everyone else says you should do. Yeah, I think, I don't know, I just sat there. I think it's pretty bad when my wife is like, 'F--- everybody. Do what you want to do.'"

And that’s what Varner did: exactly what he wanted to do.

Back in June, Varner admitted he talked a lot to Michael Jordan about a potential LIV move, and ultimately Varner stayed.

Varner admitted he talks to Jordan all the time, and LIV was one of the topics, but he was unwilling to discuss the context of his recent conversations with Jordan.

So, Varner has made his decision and clearly its one he is comfortable with.

As he sat next to his non-playing team captain, Bubba Watson, Varner seemed very comfortable with his decision and what his future holds.

“I think everyone is going to be better off now than they were two years ago, and that's the way I've always looked at it,” Varner said of the competition between the PGA Tour and LIV. “I've always said, 'What's the best for the whole membership? What's the best for all of golf, and it's a positive.' I mean, somebody is about to get paid, that's for sure. I'm serious.”