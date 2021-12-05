Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson Penalized for Bizarre Rules Mishap in the Bahamas

Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson were penalized two strokes at Albany in the Bahamas for playing from the wrong tee.

The Hero World Challenge proved to be especially challenging for Jordan Spieth.

On Thursday, Spieth was penalized two shots for failing to move his ball back to its original spot, after causing the ball to move on the 18th green at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Spieth, who also had to roll up his pants to hit a shot on No. 18, went on to shoot a 1-over 71 in the first round.

A former No. 1 player in the rankings and a three-time major championship winner, Spieth was penalized again during the final round on Sunday. Along with playing partner Henrik Stenson, he played the wrong tee box at the par-5 ninth hole. Both players were assessed two-shot penalties for the mistake. Here's how it happened:

Thus, the bogey Spieth appeared to score on the hole became a triple bogey, which brought his front nine tab to 3-over par. Spieth, who with his wife Annie celebrated the birth of a first child on Nov. 14, wound up shooting a 4-over 76. He had four rounds in the 70s and finished last in the field of 20, 6-over for the championship.

The good news is that last place in this event still plays $100,000.