Jordan Spieth Is the Latest Tour Pro in Awe of Nelly Korda’s Swing

Nelly Korda’s silky-smooth golf swing is enviable, and the latest PGA Tour player to realize that is Jordan Spieth.

At this week’s PNC Championship, Jordan and his father, Shawn, spoke with the media ahead of the two-day family scramble event. Team Spieth is thrilled to be paired with Nelly and her father—the legendary tennis player, Petr Korda—and they made that known on Thursday.

“It's like playing with Adam Scott. She swings it so sweet,” said Jordan when asked about the all-star tee-time. “It will be nice to watch that tempo and hopefully Dad will watch that tempo and take that tempo. Swing like Nelly, that's going to be your goal on Saturday."

Although he raised one of the best golfers in the world, Shawn Spieth claims he’s not a very good player. Recently, he’s been working on creating an easier motion through his swing, and the father-son duo came up with the perfect motto to remind him of the feel.

“Swing it like Nelly,” said Jordan.

“Swing it like Nelly. Try to adopt that along with 7 or 8 million other players,” said Shawn.

“Including myself,” added Jordan.

Jordan and his father are right: Everyone could try emulating Nelly’s move. That swing has earned her a major championship, eight LPGA tour wins, and an Olympic gold medal.

Spieth isn’t the only pro who has been obsessing over Nelly’s game lately. Last week, Korda teed it up in the PGA Tour’s QBE Shootout with partner Denny McCarthy, where they tied for fifth place—with Nelly playing the same tees as the men. The pair played alongside Max Homa and Kevin Kisner, and after the round, the two PGA Tour players gushed about how impressed they were watching her play.

“Like does she hit a bad shot? I have no idea. I’ve never seen her hit a bad shot. We were laughing all day.” said Kisner.

“It was a little bit outrageous. She drove it down the middle on every hole. She almost hit the pin three times. She hit it to like two inches on one par four,” said Homa.

“I don’t know how she doesn’t win every week,” he continued. “It is a testament to these other ladies that anyone could even sniff beating her because that was wildly impressive.”

It sounds like Spieth and his dad will be similarly blown away after they’re finished at the PNC—if they can be any more impressed than they already are.