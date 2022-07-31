LIV Golf Bedminster Payouts: Stenson is LIV Golf's Latest $4 Million Man

Skip to main content

LIV Golf Bedminster Final Prize Money, Payouts: Stenson Banks $4 Million for First Place

The 4 Aces team, comprised of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, split a $3 million first-place prize in the team event.

Henrik Stenson capped one of the strangest weeks of his career, and possibly any golf career, with a $4 million payday.

The former European Ryder Cup captain, who was stripped of his title when he decided to play LIV Golf, won his debut event at Bedminster on Sunday, fending off Matthew Wolff and Dustin Johnson by two shots. Stenson collects $4 million for first place.

In the LIV Golf team event, the 4 Aces team, comprised of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, split a $3 million first-place prize. They cruised to an eight-shot win in the team competition.

Here are the final payouts and prize money for LIV Golf Bedminster:

Win: Henrik Stenson, -11, $4,000,000

T-2: Matthew Wolff, -9, $1,812,500

T-2: Dustin Johnson, -9, $1,812,500

4: Carlos Ortiz, -8, $1,050,000

5: Patrick Reed, -7, $975,000

T-6: Paul Casey, -4, $648,000

T-6: Sergio Garcia, -4, $648,000

T-6: Turk Pettit, -4, $648,000

T-6: Lee Westwood, -4, $648,000

T-6: Talor Gooch, -4, $648,000

T-11: Brooks Koepka, -3, $495,000

T-11: Martin Kaymer, -3, $495,000

T-13: Branden Grace, -2, $293,333.33

T-13: Ian Poulter, -2, $293,333.33

T-13: Phachara Khongwatmai, -2, $293,333.33

T-16: Chase Koepka, -1, $236,000

T-16: Sam Horsfield, -1, $236,000

18: Charl Schwartzel, E, $226,000

T-19: Matt Jones, +1, $200,000

T-19: Louis Oosthuizen, +1, $200,000

T-19: Justin Harding, +1, $200,000

22: Travis Smyth, +2, $172,000

23: $170,000

24: $168,000

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

25: $166,000

26: $164,000

27: $162,000

28: $160,000

29: $158,000

30: $156,000

31: $154,000

32: $152,000

33: $150,000

34: $148,000

35: $146,000

36: $144,000

37: $142,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $136,000

41: $134,000

42: $132,000

43: $130,000

44: $128,000

45: $126,000

46: $124,000

47: $122,000

48: $120,000

LIV Golf Team Competition Payouts

Win: 4 Aces (Gooch, Johnson, Perez, Reed), -25, $3,000,000

2: Majesticks (Horsfield, Poulter, Westwood, Stenson), -17, $1,500,000

3: Fireballs (Garcia, Ancer, Ortiz, Lopez), -12, $500,000

Stenson-FInal
News

LIV Golf Bedminster Payouts: Stenson is LIV Golf's Latest $4 Million Man

By Morning Read Staff22 seconds ago
Tony Finau is pictured in the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
News

Tony Finau Makes it Back-to-Back With Rout at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

By Associated Press20 minutes ago
Henrik Stenson watches a tee shot during the second round of the LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster.
News

LIV Golf Live Updates: News, Notes and Scores From the Final Round at Trump Bedminster

By Morning Read Staff28 minutes ago
finau rocket
News

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Payouts: Tony Finau Wins $1,512,000

By Morning Read Staff1 hour ago
Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters.
News

2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff1 hour ago
Jennifer Kupcho (center) jumps in to Poppies Pond with her husband Jay Monahan (right) and her caddie David Eller after winning the Chevron Championship.
News

The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff2 hours ago
Ayaka Furue is pictured at the 2020 U.S. Women's Open.
News

Ayaka Furue Fires a Sunday 62 for First LPGA Tour Title at Women's Scottish Open

By Associated Press2 hours ago
Sean Crocker is pictured at the 2022 U.S. Open.
News

American Sean Crocker Scores First Win on the DP World Tour

By Associated Press5 hours ago
Henrik-Stenson-LIV2
News

LIV Leaderboard: Henrik Stenson Leads DJ By 3 Shots With 18 Holes to Play

By Morning Read Staff19 hours ago