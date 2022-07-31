LIV Golf Bedminster Payouts: Stenson is LIV Golf's Latest $4 Million Man

LIV Golf Bedminster Final Prize Money, Payouts: Stenson Banks $4 Million for First Place
Henrik Stenson capped one of the strangest weeks of his career, and possibly any golf career, with a $4 million payday.
The former European Ryder Cup captain, who was stripped of his title when he decided to play LIV Golf, won his debut event at Bedminster on Sunday, fending off Matthew Wolff and Dustin Johnson by two shots. Stenson collects $4 million for first place.
In the LIV Golf team event, the 4 Aces team, comprised of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, split a $3 million first-place prize. They cruised to an eight-shot win in the team competition.
Here are the final payouts and prize money for LIV Golf Bedminster:
Win: Henrik Stenson, -11, $4,000,000
T-2: Matthew Wolff, -9, $1,812,500
T-2: Dustin Johnson, -9, $1,812,500
4: Carlos Ortiz, -8, $1,050,000
5: Patrick Reed, -7, $975,000
T-6: Paul Casey, -4, $648,000
T-6: Sergio Garcia, -4, $648,000
T-6: Turk Pettit, -4, $648,000
T-6: Lee Westwood, -4, $648,000
T-6: Talor Gooch, -4, $648,000
T-11: Brooks Koepka, -3, $495,000
T-11: Martin Kaymer, -3, $495,000
T-13: Branden Grace, -2, $293,333.33
T-13: Ian Poulter, -2, $293,333.33
T-13: Phachara Khongwatmai, -2, $293,333.33
T-16: Chase Koepka, -1, $236,000
T-16: Sam Horsfield, -1, $236,000
18: Charl Schwartzel, E, $226,000
T-19: Matt Jones, +1, $200,000
T-19: Louis Oosthuizen, +1, $200,000
T-19: Justin Harding, +1, $200,000
22: Travis Smyth, +2, $172,000
23: $170,000
24: $168,000
25: $166,000
26: $164,000
27: $162,000
28: $160,000
29: $158,000
30: $156,000
31: $154,000
32: $152,000
33: $150,000
34: $148,000
35: $146,000
36: $144,000
37: $142,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $136,000
41: $134,000
42: $132,000
43: $130,000
44: $128,000
45: $126,000
46: $124,000
47: $122,000
48: $120,000
LIV Golf Team Competition Payouts
Win: 4 Aces (Gooch, Johnson, Perez, Reed), -25, $3,000,000
2: Majesticks (Horsfield, Poulter, Westwood, Stenson), -17, $1,500,000
3: Fireballs (Garcia, Ancer, Ortiz, Lopez), -12, $500,000