LIV Golf Bedminster Payouts: Stenson is LIV Golf's Latest $4 Million Man

Henrik Stenson capped one of the strangest weeks of his career, and possibly any golf career, with a $4 million payday.

The former European Ryder Cup captain, who was stripped of his title when he decided to play LIV Golf, won his debut event at Bedminster on Sunday, fending off Matthew Wolff and Dustin Johnson by two shots. Stenson collects $4 million for first place.

In the LIV Golf team event, the 4 Aces team, comprised of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, split a $3 million first-place prize. They cruised to an eight-shot win in the team competition.

Here are the final payouts and prize money for LIV Golf Bedminster:

Win: Henrik Stenson, -11, $4,000,000

T-2: Matthew Wolff, -9, $1,812,500

T-2: Dustin Johnson, -9, $1,812,500

4: Carlos Ortiz, -8, $1,050,000

5: Patrick Reed, -7, $975,000

T-6: Paul Casey, -4, $648,000

T-6: Sergio Garcia, -4, $648,000

T-6: Turk Pettit, -4, $648,000

T-6: Lee Westwood, -4, $648,000

T-6: Talor Gooch, -4, $648,000

T-11: Brooks Koepka, -3, $495,000

T-11: Martin Kaymer, -3, $495,000

T-13: Branden Grace, -2, $293,333.33

T-13: Ian Poulter, -2, $293,333.33

T-13: Phachara Khongwatmai, -2, $293,333.33

T-16: Chase Koepka, -1, $236,000

T-16: Sam Horsfield, -1, $236,000

18: Charl Schwartzel, E, $226,000

T-19: Matt Jones, +1, $200,000

T-19: Louis Oosthuizen, +1, $200,000

T-19: Justin Harding, +1, $200,000

22: Travis Smyth, +2, $172,000

23: $170,000

24: $168,000

25: $166,000

26: $164,000

27: $162,000

28: $160,000

29: $158,000

30: $156,000

31: $154,000

32: $152,000

33: $150,000

34: $148,000

35: $146,000

36: $144,000

37: $142,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $136,000

41: $134,000

42: $132,000

43: $130,000

44: $128,000

45: $126,000

46: $124,000

47: $122,000

48: $120,000

LIV Golf Team Competition Payouts

Win: 4 Aces (Gooch, Johnson, Perez, Reed), -25, $3,000,000

2: Majesticks (Horsfield, Poulter, Westwood, Stenson), -17, $1,500,000

3: Fireballs (Garcia, Ancer, Ortiz, Lopez), -12, $500,000