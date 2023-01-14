Nelly Korda Signs With Nike Golf

Nike has officially added LPGA superstar Nelly Korda to its stacked roster of sponsored athletes.

Korda, 24, is an eight-time winner on the LPGA tour. She won the Olympic gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and claimed her first major championship victory in 2021 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Before Nike, Korda wore J.Lindeberg apparel, a Swedish clothing brand. However, in recent tournaments, the world No. 2 appeared to be sporting Nike’s Jordan 1 golf shoes in addition to her typical logos.

Korda announced her decision to sign on with the legendary brand on Instagram on Saturday, writing, “Just did it! Super excited to join the Swoosh fam.”

Nike Golf—which most famously sponsors Tiger Woods and Michelle Wie—recently signed on another rising young star in golf, Tom Kim. Kim, 20, debuted his head-to-toe Nike look at the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions last week. Korda will likely do the same at the LPGA’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, which kicks off in Lake Nona, Fla. on Jan. 19.

Korda’s deal with Nike is perhaps the brand’s biggest women’s golf partnership since Wie signed a four-year $20 million deal as a 15-year-old sensation. Although Wie has stepped away from the professional game, she is still a Nike athlete to this day.

Korda is a key addition for the Nike Golf team, as the Bradenton, Fla. native is not only lauded by golf fans around the world, but fellow professional golfers themselves.

The 24-year-old teed it up at the PGA Tour’s QBE Shootout, where she was paired with Denny McCarthy, and played in a foursome with Max Homa and Kevin Kisner.

“We talked about her all day,” said Kisner. “I think I called her the Tiger Woods of the LPGA at one point.”

With her newest Nike deal, Korda is inching closer and closer to that label.