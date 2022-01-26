Nine Questions With Oklahoma State's Caley McGinty, One of College Golf's Elite Players

The junior from Bristol, England, talks to Morning Read's Kelly Okun about the Curtis Cup, her plans after college and the one American food she just can't do without.

Caley McGinty plays the European Ladies' Team Championship at Royal County Down Golf Club last summer. David Lloyd / Golffile.ie

If Caley McGinty’s future in golf is based on her current college resume, her future is very bright, indeed. A junior at Oklahoma State University, McGinty already has several wins and international accolades under her belt.

McGinty earned the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Golfer and Freshman of the Year awards after securing three wins at Kent State. After a transfer and her debut with Oklahoma State this fall, McGinty quickly added two more victories to her list.

From Bristol, England, McGinty is majoring in management and plans on playing for the Cowgirls Division I golf team for the next three years. Despite the 15-degree weather in Stillwater, Okla., McGinty had already completed her early morning workout before our interview and was planning out her short-game practice because it hadn’t snowed yet.

McGinty took some time to share with us how she almost missed the opportunity to play college golf, her favorite memories from her whirlwind summer and which tournaments she’s looking forward to most this year.

Sports Illustrated/Morning Read: What was the college golf recruiting process like being from the U.K.?

Caley McGinty: It’s funny, I didn’t know anything about college golf until I was 17 or 18. An agency that helps girls in the U.K. get scholarships in the U.S. sent me an email one day, and I thought, oh, maybe. We connected and she explained the process to me and then sent my resume to some schools. I ended up speaking to Kent State and going there. I signed in February and started in August, so it was very fast.

SI/MR: How does golf differ here from the U.K.?

McGinty: The greens in the U.S. are much more undulated. The greens at home are very flat because we have so much wind on links courses that the ball wouldn’t be able to stop on the slopes. Green reading was a big adjustment because I could only see straight putts and it was difficult for me to aim high. It was wild to me that inside 6 feet I would have to aim outside of the hole. Another difference is the college golfers and the courses are much longer in the U.S. You didn’t need to hit it that far at home and it was much tighter. I’ve had to get stronger and learn how to really hit it. I’ve never been in a gym before college, so freshman year was a shock to the system, but the program here under Jonathan Moore is great and I’m enjoying it.

SI/MR: Having experienced just about every facet of college golf between being an international recruit, winning several tournaments and transferring, what advice would you give to golfers starting their college career?

McGinty: Try to soak up as much as you can. College golf can be pretty full-on, but as long as you have your priorities in the right place, enjoy it as much as possible because it’s such a good opportunity and there’s so much available to you. It’s easy to take things for granted.

SI/MR: You’ve had quite the 2021. What did being part of the winning England team at the European Ladies’ Team Championship mean to you?

Lauren Walsh (left) and Caley McGinty enjoy themselves at the 2021 Curtis Cup. Hannah Darling for David Lloyd / Golffile.ie

McGinty: It was an amazing feeling. That was the first time I ever played in the European Team Championship, so I had no idea what kind of format we’d play. I knew some of the girls — actually it was the first time I had properly met Lianna (Bailey), who was going to be my teammate here. The team camaraderie and playing for your country — there’s just so much pride in it. Winning a gold medal is pretty special, and it was so exciting; it was also close, which made it even better.

SI/MR: How did it feel to get the call this past summer to compete in the 2021 Curtis Cup, and what was your favorite moment from the week?

McGinty: That was probably my favorite week in my golf career just because I had built it up in my head for so long. I had never thought about what it would be like to actually play in it, only about making the team for the last 10 years of my life. I never anticipated how amazing it would be just to be a part of it and have all my family and people from my home golf course there. I played foursomes with a girl I’ve grown up with, so it was just the best thing ever. I can’t really put it into words, and it went so fast as well. It was an experience I will never ever forget.

SI/MR: What are you looking forward to this season?

McGinty: Competing with the team. We had a really good fall season, so we just want to continue that this spring. We’re also looking forward to postseason with nationals and regionals, and all of that is going to be a new experience for me now that I’m in a different conference. Regionals will actually be at our home course, Karsten Creek, so that’ll be fun. I also have the Augusta National’s Women Amateur at the end of March, and I’m really excited about experiencing the drive up Magnolia Lane and then being able to actually play Augusta.

SI/MR: If tournaments started having first tee walk-up songs, what would yours be?

McGinty: Probably “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore. I played in the Patriot All-America Invitational at the end of December and they had music playing all around the golf course, so that was cool. I wish they did that more. Everyone liked it, so I think we’ll be seeing more of that in the future.

SI/MR: What is your favorite food in the U.S. that you can’t find at home?

McGinty: The peanut butter here. I don’t know what you guys put in the stuff, but I’ve had to ban myself. The peanut butter at home is less sweet, but here it is just so addictive and I have it every day when I’m in the U.S.

SI/MR: What are your plans after college?

McGinty: I want to graduate first and then try LPGA Qualifying School. I want to play on the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour, too.