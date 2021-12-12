The One Thing That Separates Great Players From the Rest of Us? Self Belief

To take a step forward in your golf game, train your mind and it'll work its way into your performance. Here's how to do it.

There is one incredible quality the best players possess that you can, too. It's not a technically better swing or the ability to hole more putts and smash longer drives. The one thing that separates you from the greatest golfers starts in your mind and works its way into your performance.

I'm talking about your belief.

The wonderful Arnold Palmer once said, “I've always made a total effort, even when the odds seemed entirely against me. I never quit trying; I never felt that I didn't have a chance to win.”

Unshakeable belief is the one thing that separates the good players from the great ones. And belief is trained.

The greatest golfers in the game have disciplined their minds so they see themselves and their games from the right perspective.

3 simple steps that will help you play golf with self-belief

Here's how this episode plays out...

[6:16] Step 1: Be Honest About Your Current Thought Habits - What is your default thinking when you're playing well? And when you're off your game?

- What is your default thinking when you're playing well? And when you're off your game? [7:27] Step 2: Identify the Source of Your Limited Perspective - If you know that you are playing with negative or self-critical thoughts, where do you think they are coming from?

- If you know that you are playing with negative or self-critical thoughts, where do you think they are coming from? [8:40] Step 3: Compile Real Evidence to Expand Your Current Belief - Did you know that your game has already provided you with every bit of evidence you need to establish a solid belief foundation?

- Did you know that your game has already provided you with every bit of evidence you need to establish a solid belief foundation? [11:54] Episode Summary - Here you will find a quick synopsis of this episode.

These three steps will get you on a path to developing the kind of belief that aligns with your current ability rather than holding you back from realizing it.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of She Talks Birdie coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.