Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley recused themselves from reviewing the Saudi-backed tour's application, leaving it to representatives of the four majors.

Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley have recused themselves from reviewing LIV Golf’s application for Official World Golf Ranking points.

Monahan, the commissioner of the PGA Tour, and Pelley, the CEO of the DP World Tour, are two of the seven members of the OWGR board of directors that ultimately decides the fate of tours seeking accreditation.

Keith Waters, who heads up the International Federation of PGA Tours and is the DP World Tour’s chief operating officer, has also recused himself from the application.

Pelley disclosed this decision to reporters covering the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which begins Thursday in the United Arab Emirates. The PGA Tour confirmed that Monahan has removed himself from the process.

"I have not looked at the LIV application," Pelley said during a session with reporters in Dubai. "So I can’t give an opinion on an application I have not seen. It is in the hands of the technical committee. On the advice of legal counsel, myself and Jay recused ourselves from the separate committee. Representatives of the four majors will now determine the LIV application. We are not involved and we have no influence on what transpires as far as LIV goes."

With three members of the board out of the decision, that means it would be decided by the four representatives from the major championships. For Augusta National and the Masters, that is executive director Will Jones. The other representatives are Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America; Mike Whan, CEO of the United States Golf Association; and Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A.

Peter Dawson, the former head of the R&A, is chairman of the OWGR governing board.

The technical committee is made up of 12 members representing all four majors and various tours around the world, including the Asian Tour and CEO Cho Minn Thant. The Asian Tour has a financial arrangement through LIV Golf via funding for the International Series, an elevated group of tournaments part of the Asian Tour schedule—and which offers a spot into the LIV Golf League.

Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, has maintained that Monahan and Pelley’s association with the OWGR is a conflict of interest given their opposition to the LIV Golf League.

LIV Golf first submitted its application in July. It later submitted another application by partnering with the MENA Tour, a developmental tour that is already afforded points. It is still hoping that a decision will be reached on whether it will be awarded points for its events prior to the first event, Feb. 24-26, at Mayakoba in Mexico.

