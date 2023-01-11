The second season of the Saudi-backed golf circuit is scheduled to begin Feb. 24 at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico.

LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed rival league to the PGA Tour, is returning in 2023 for its second season. Seven events are known so far in what is expected to eventually comprise a 14-tournament schedule at courses around the world. This article will be updated as more information is released.

2023 LIV Golf Schedule

Feb. 24-26: El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

March 17-19: The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona

April 21-23: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

April 28-30: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course), Singapore

May 12-14: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

June 30-July 2: Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

Aug. 4-6: The Old White Course, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

