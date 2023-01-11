2023 LIV Golf Full Schedule
LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed rival league to the PGA Tour, is returning in 2023 for its second season. Seven events are known so far in what is expected to eventually comprise a 14-tournament schedule at courses around the world. This article will be updated as more information is released.
2023 LIV Golf Schedule
Feb. 24-26: El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico
Individual Winner: TBA
Team Champion: TBA
March 17-19: The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona
Individual Winner: TBA
Team Champion: TBA
April 21-23: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
Individual Winner: TBA
Team Champion: TBA
April 28-30: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course), Singapore
Individual Winner: TBA
Team Champion: TBA
May 12-14: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Individual Winner: TBA
Team Champion: TBA
June 30-July 2: Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain
Individual Winner: TBA
Team Champion: TBA
Aug. 4-6: The Old White Course, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
Individual Winner: TBA
Team Champion: TBA