Phil Mickelson Receives Warm Reception From Fans to Start U.S. Open

One week after making his controversial debut on the LIV Golf Invitational Series, Mickelson (on his 52nd birthday) teed off in the U.S. Open.

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Phil Mickelson wasn't serenaded with "Happy Birthday" as has happened in prior years with his U.S. Open-timed birthday, but he did receive a warm reception on the first tee of his opening round at The Country Club.

Mickelson, 52 years old on Thursday, is playing on U.S. soil for the first time since the Farmers Insurance Open in January. On the first tee of the 122nd U.S. Open, paired alongside Shane Lowry and Louis Oosthuizen, he was announced first and hit his opening drive in the fairway before a full grandstand and fans packed along the ropes some 100 yards down the 1st hole.

Mickelson wore all-dark clothing, with his shirt and hat carrying his own logo. His golf bag was white with the same logo and one for Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

An SI.com/Morning Read reporter on the scene heard no catcalls or any untoward comments.

The six-time major champion had been in exile for four months following comments around the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, during which he missed the Masters and the PGA Championship, where he did not defend his triumphant 2021 victory.

He returned to competition last week in the 48-player field of the LIV Golf Invitational Series London event, opening with a 1-under 69 but fading the next two rounds with 75-76 and finishing 10 over and T33. He earned $150,000 from a $25 million purse, the largest in golf history.

Mickelson was widely criticized early in the week after his first stateside press conference, when all the questions he faced were about LIV Golf and its financial backing from the Saudi Arabian government.

On the course, however, it's been a different story. Applause and calls of "let's go Phil!" were heard throughout his practice rounds and the prolific autograph-signer was still in demand with fans.

As for that first hole, Mickelson missed the green with his approach shot from the fairway, the ball landing under a volunteer's chair near the second tee. He chipped up to the green and failed to convert a 6-foot par putt.

Mickelson has a record six runner-up finishes in the U.S. Open, the one major he's missing for the career grand slam. It's unknown whether this could be his last U.S. Open start, as the USGA has left the door open to shutting out LIV Golf players in the future from its championships.