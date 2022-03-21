Phil Mickelson Removed From List of Competitors for 2022 Masters

The three-time champion is no longer listed in the field of active players, but instead as a past champion who is not playing.

Phil Mickelson is listed on Masters.com as a past champion not playing next month. Allan Henry/USA Today

Phil Mickelson is no longer on the list of players scheduled to compete in next month's Masters, having been moved to the section of the tournament website that lists past champions who are not competing.

As of Sunday, Mickelson had still been listed as a participant, as had past champion Trevor Immelman, who is now also out of the field.

The Masters only removes players from that section of the website upon request, and Augusta National confirmed the request was made. Tiger Woods, who has not played since a February 2021 car crash, is still listed as a participant in the tournament. Players have until tournament week to decide if they are playing or not.

Mickelson, 51, who won the Masters in 2004, 2006 and 2010, has been embroiled in controversy due to disparaging comments he made about the PGA Tour in relation to his conversations with LIV Golf Investments about joining a rival league being fronted by Hall of Famer Greg Norman.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, speaking March 8 at the Players Championship, stepped around questions about whether or not the Hall of Fame golfer had been suspended. Such a suspension would not apply at the Masters, which invites players based on qualifying criteria that include past champions.

A representative for Mickelson declined to comment.

“I have not talked to Phil since he made his comments and since he said that he was stepping away,’’ Monahan said. “I think the ball is in his court. I would welcome a phone call from him. But it’s hard for me to talk about the different scenarios that could play out.’’

In the wake of comments made in two separate interviews, Mickelson announced on Feb. 22 that he would be taking time away from the game. He has not played since the Saudi International tournament, where he tied for 18th on Feb. 6.

This will be the first time since 1994 that Mickelson would miss the Masters. The 2022 tournament would have been his 30th appearance.

“Although it doesn’t look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors and fans,’’ Mickelson said in his Feb. 22 statement. “There is a problem of off record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions.

“It was reckless, I offended people and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I am beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.’’

Mickelson is the reigning PGA Championship winner who last May became the oldest major champion in the game’s history, breaking a record held by Julius Boros since 1968. Mickelson defeated Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen to win the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, to capture his sixth major title and 45th PGA Tour victory.

Since news of a rival league began to circulate more than two years ago, Mickelson admitted he was intrigued by the idea. For the last three years, he has played in the Saudi International tournament, where this year Norman and other representatives from LIV Golf Investments were actively talking to potential participants.

But several players came out in support of the PGA Tour last month at the Genesis Invitational, including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, also thought to be considering the Saudi-backed league, also committed to the PGA Tour.

Mickelson has lost several sponsorship deals including KPMG and Workday. His long-time equipment sponsor, Callaway, put their relationship on pause.