Phil Mickelson Says He 'Wholeheartedly' Expects to Play in 2023 Masters

In a Sports Illustrated interview, the three-time Masters champion said he expects to return to Augusta National in April, along with other LIV Golf players who are eligible.

After missing the Masters this year, Phil Mickelson said he "wholeheartedly" expects to return to Augusta National next spring.

In a wide-ranging interview Thursday night with Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig, Mickelson discussed the changes recently announced by the PGA Tour to bring together its top players more often, as well as his own legacy and current state of his game.

This year, for the first time since 1993, Mickelson missed two of the year's four majors. In a self-imposed exile from golf in the wake of the fallout over his comments about the PGA Tour, the LIV Golf Invitational Series and its involvement with the Saudi Arabian government, he did not play in the Masters in April or defend his title in May at the PGA Championship.

But Mickelson said he'll be back at Augusta National in 2023, and that he doesn't expect any problem with the fact that he's both with LIV Golf and under suspension from the PGA Tour.

“I believe wholeheartedly I’ll be at Augusta," Mickelson said. "I thought my conversations with (Masters chairman) Fred Ridley (last spring)—which I will keep between us—were extremely classy. I have the utmost respect for him and the leaders of the majors. There’s been to date no threat at all. I’m not saying that couldn’t change. I just don’t see how that could benefit anybody. I believe they are wise enough and great leaders who can see that.’’

Mickelson said he doesn't anticipate that the governing bodies of the four majors will move to ban LIV players from competition.

“I really don’t think that’s going to happen. I believe that the leaders of the majors are really brilliant people who love the game of golf," Mickelson said. "And I believe they understand how not having many of the top players in the world undermines their events. And how that would hurt the game of golf.’’

LIV Golf returns this week at The International outside Boston and Cameron Smith, the second-ranked player in the world and new British Open champion, will make his debut.