'We Did Not Disinvite Phil.' Augusta Chairman Sheds Light on Phil Mickelson’s Absence at Masters

A few weeks ago Phil Mickelson's name was removed from the list of competitors for this Masters. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley added new details as to how that came about.

Phil Mickelson is not playing in this week's Masters, and Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said it was Mickelson's choice USA Today Network

AUGUSTA, Ga. – For the first time since 1994, three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson is not playing in this tournament, part of an extended leave in response to the controversy surrounding his involvement in a potential golf league that would rival the PGA Tour.

But he is not skipping the Masters because he was told to stay away, according to Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley.

“We did not disinvite Phil,’’ Ridley said Wednesday during his annual pre-Masters news conference. “Phil is a three-time Masters champion and is invited in that category and many other categories; he’s the defending PGA champion.

“Phil reached out to me and let me know that he did not intend to play. That was by way of a text. And I thanked him for his courtesy in letting me know. I told him that we certainly appreciated that and told him that I was certainly willing to discuss that further with him if he’d like. And he thanked me and we had a very cordial exchange.’’

Ridley said his exchange with Mickelson occurred in late February or early March. Mickelson, a World Golf Hall Famer with 45 PGA Tour titles, was removed from the club’s participation list on March 21.

Mickelson, 51, won the PGA Championship last May to become the oldest major champion in the game’s history.

But his name has been part of talks about rival leagues for the better part of two years, and Mickelson issued an apology on Feb. 22 in which he said his comments were “reckless’’ and that he “desperately’’ needed some time away to assess his situation.

Among his comments, Mickelson referred to the PGA Tour’s “obnoxious greed’’ and acknowledged his involvement with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, headed by Greg Norman. The yet-to-be launched league is funded by the Public Investment Fund, run by the Saudi Arabian government.

Mickelson was also highly critical of the Saudi regime’s human rights record, but acknowledged he was okay with using it as potential leverage to extract concessions from the PGA Tour. In the aftermath, Mickelson lost several of his endorsement contracts.

There has been considerable speculation as to what is going on with Mickelson, who has not played in two months and not publicly spoken since his statement.

The PGA Tour could have suspended him, but the organization does not disclose discipline. If it did, it's possible the Masters might have honored it, but Ridley’s comments suggest Mickelson was free to play this week.

There is also the matter of involvement with the Saudi-backed league. Several others players were approached, many of whom showed interest. Whether Augusta National put pressure on them to back off – with the threat of not inviting them to the Masters – was part of the speculation.

“I would start by saying that our mission is always to act in the best interests of the game in whatever form that may take,’’ Ridley said. “I think golf’s in a good place right now. There’s more participation. Purses on the professional tours are the highest they have ever been. Clubs and courses I think are in healthy financial positions.

“That youth that are emerging at a competitive level is just amazing. I mean, the top four players in the world are under 30. I think seven of the top 10 are under 30.

“We have been pretty clear in our belief that the world tours have done a great job in promoting the game over the years. Beyond that, there’s so much that we don’t know about what might happen that I just don’t think I could say much more beyond that.’’

Mickelson has played in just four tournaments in 2020, missing the cut at both the American Express Championship and the Farmers Insurance Open after starting the year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He finished 18th at the Saudi International on Feb. 6, his last event.

“He made a personal decision, and I don't know anything beyond that,’’ Ridley said. “I know that Phil has been a real fixture here at the Masters for many, many years. He's been a big part of our history. I certainly and we certainly wish him the best working through the issues he's dealing with right now.’’

More 2022 Masters Coverage on Morning Read:

- Bettors' Roundtable: Gambling Experts, Golf Writers Handicap This Masters

- Latest Betting Odds, Favorites, Sleepers for Augusta National

- What Hideki Matsuyama is Serving at the Champions Dinner

- How to Watch on TV, Online

- What Players Will Wear at 2022 Masters

- Learning to Play the Masters Just Takes Time, As The Players Say Themselves

- 30 Years Later, Fred Couples' Green Jacket Still Resonates

- Golf's (Augusta) National Treasure: 99-Year-Old Jackie Burke

- This Teenager is Masters' Most Improbable Participant

- A Half-Century of Masters Stories From One Family

Click here to get Morning Read news in your inbox daily for free.