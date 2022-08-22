Play As Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and More in 'PGA Tour 2K23,' Coming in October

Two years in coming, the popular golf simulation will include Tiger as a playable character for the first time in nearly 10 years.

After a two-year wait, “PGA Tour 2K23” is nearly here.

Video game company 2K confirmed on Monday that the standard edition of the popular golf simulation will launch on Oct. 14. Two expanded offerings with additional content—the Deluxe and Tiger Woods editions—are due out three days prior on Oct. 11.

As announced last week, Tiger Woods will be on the cover of all three versions of the game.

He’ll also appear as a playable character for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Tiger Woods is on the cover of all three versions of the PGA Tour 2K23 game. Courtesy 2K

“It’s crazy that it's been that long,” Woods said in a promotional video alongside actor Christopher McDonald, better known to golf and movie fans as “Happy Gilmore” villain Shooter McGavin.

“It’s pretty neat to be able to create something that’s more realistic, something that my kids will enjoy playing. We’re all gaming nuts, so now my kids will be able play golf against ‘me.’”

A Monday press release from 2K said that Woods will lead an initial roster of 14 male and female pros at launch, including Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris and Brooke Henderson. The game will also feature more than 20 licensed courses, with new additions like Wilmington Country Club (BMW Championship), The Renaissance Club (Scottish Open), and St. George’s Golf and Country Club (RBC Canadian Open). Additional pros and courses will be added post-launch as free downloadable content.

Grandstands at the BMW Championship are portrayed in the PGA Tour 2K23 game. Courtesy 2K

Equipment and apparel brands in the game include Nike, TaylorMade, Bridgestone, Callaway, FootJoy, Malbon, Puma, Travis Mathew, Cobra, Mizuno, Odyssey Golf, Scotty Cameron, Titleist and Wilson. An all-new, branded TopGolf mode will make its debut.

2K is also offering a “Michael Jordan Bonus Pack” as part of the pre-order process, giving gamers the chance to play as the NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer.

Michael Jordan is pictured in the PGA Tour 2K23 game. Courtesy 2K

Perhaps the most important news for series diehards is the return of online societies and the course designer. Dating back to the initial launch of “The Golf Club” in 2014, the design tool has given would-be architects the chance to build and share their own custom courses—and the ability to recreate hundreds of the most well-known, real-world courses in golf.

"PGA Tour 2K23" will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam.

“I envision it as a way to connect the up-and-coming generation of kids with playing golf,” Woods said. "You learn so many different lessons through the game of golf, but we’re introducing it as a video game, which I think is fantastic.

"Let’s just make it fun.”