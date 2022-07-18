Skip to main content

Report: Analyst David Feherty to Leave NBC Sports for LIV Golf

According to the New York Post, the longtime golf analyst will call eight to 10 events per year with LIV Golf.
NBC Sports/Golf Channel analyst David Feherty is pictured in 2016.

David Feherty has been a golf analyst since 1997, first with CBS and then with NBC and Golf Channel.

When the LIV Golf Invitational Series resumes later this month at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey, it could have a new voice on its broadcast team.

The New York Post reported Monday that NBC and golf analyst David Feherty have parted ways, and that the Feherty will be joining LIV Golf. The Post reported that Feherty will work eight to 10 events per year.

LIV Golf has six events remaining this season and has announced it will play as a 14-event league next year with set teams.

Feherty, 63, worked NBC Sports' broadcast of the British Open last week in St. Andrews and has worked for the network since 2016. Prior to that he worked for CBS Sports, which hired him in 1997.

From 2011 to 2020 hosted "Feherty" on Golf Channel, an interview show featuring some of golf's biggest names as well as entertainers and other public figures. That show was canceled in January 2021.

Hailing from Northern Ireland, Feherty won five times on the European Tour as a player and was on the 1991 European Ryder Cup team, which lost the "War By the Shore" by 1 point at Kiawah Island, South Carolina. He also had three top-10 finishes in major championships, his best being a T4 at the 1994 British Open.

Feherty became a U.S. citizen in 2010 and was awarded the Outstanding Civilian Service Award in 2012 from the Department of the Army for substantial contributions to the U.S. Army community through his Feherty's Troops First Foundation.

LIV Golf's broadcast booth for the first two events has included play-by-play anchor Arlo White, who previously worked for NBC Sports calling matches in the Premier League, as well as analyst Jerry Foltz, previously of Golf Channel. 

Popular NBA analyst Charles Barkley, who currently works for TNT, said last week that he would meet with the Saudi-backed series about a potential role.

“Nothing that’s imminent, I actually don’t know everything they want from me, or what they technically want me to do, but you’ve got to always look at every opportunity that’s available,” Barkley said.

