Report: Charles Barkley Will Not Be Joining LIV Golf After All

After much speculation, meetings with LIV officials and a pro-am round on Thursday, the Hall of Famer said he's staying with basketball broadcasting.

One of sports broadcasting's biggest stars will not be joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series after all.

According to a report Friday in the New York Post, Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT "Inside the NBA" broadcaster Charles Barkley has ended discussions with the upstart golf tour and will instead remain in his familiar spot.

Barkley, 59, had been on a courtship of sorts with LIV recently, having dinner in Atlanta with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and playing in a pro-am Thursday at Trump Bedminster, site of this week's third LIV Golf event. 

He also discussed LIV Golf on "The Dan Patrick Show’’ earlier this week, saying he needed an answer on the job prospect by Thursday.

“I’ve got a real job,’’ he said. “And clearly the people I work for are a little stressed out. And my sponsors are stressed out. So I need to say yeah or no sooner or later.’’

As it turned out, it was a no.  

“I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me,” Barkley told the Post. “I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life — It is best for me to move on and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.”

According to the Post, Barkley has three years and $30 million remaining on his deal with TNT.

LIV Golf will have a new voice on its broadcasting team this week, however, as David Feherty left NBC Sports to join LIV. He left after broadcasting the British Open two weeks ago. 

The upstart series is still seeking a U.S. television contract; its broadcasts are on LIV Golf's YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as its own website, livgolf.com. 

