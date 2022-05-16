Rickie Fowler Is Not Ruling Out LIV Golf: 'It's An Interesting Position'

One of the the PGA Tour's most popular players said LIV Golf Investments has reached out, but that he hasn't made a decision.

TULSA, Okla. – Rickie Fowler is struggling to regain the form that once tabbed him as one of the game’s up-and-coming players and is only in this week’s PGA Championship because he tied for eighth last year at Kiawah Island, earning an exemption.

But the former Oklahoma State star remains a popular figure in the game, typically signing autographs until nobody is left, with huge demand in pro-ams and a healthy endorsement portfolio.

That is why he would be a great get for the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which launches next month with a tournament outside of London. And Fowler on Monday did not rule it out.

Asked during a media session with reporters at Southern Hills Country Club if he has been approached by LIV Golf Investments, Fowler admitted that he had.

“To be straightforward with you guys, I haven’t necessarily made a decision one way or the other,’’ Fowler said. “I’ve mentioned in the past, do I currently think the PGA Tour is the best place to play? I do. Do think it can be better? Yes.

“So I think it’s an interesting position. Obviously there’s the LIV and the Premier (Golf League), as well. These tours or leagues, however you want to classify or call them, they wouldn’t really be coming up if they didn’t see that there was more opportunity out there. I’ve always looked at competition being a good thing. It’s the driving force of our game.

“Being with guys at home, that’s how I always grew up is competing. I think competition ultimately makes people better, whether it’s business, sport. So it’s interesting, that’s for sure.’’

Fowler didn’t say if he asked for a release from the PGA Tour – which said such requests were being denied.

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Fowler, 33, has not won since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open. A top-five finisher in all four major championships in 2014, Fowler’s highlight victory was the 2015 Players Championship.

But he’s struggled in recent years and has dropped to 146th in the world. In nine tournaments in 2022, Fowler has missed five cuts and his best finish is a tie for 21st. Since last year’s PGA, his only top 10 was a tie for third at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas last fall.