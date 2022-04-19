Robert Garrigus Reported as First PGA Tour Player Seeking to Play in LIV Golf Series

PGA Tour players must have permission from the Tour to compete in overseas events. LIV Golf is allowing players to compete without becoming full members.

Robert Garrigus, 44, has won once on the PGA Tour. Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today

Robert Garrigus is the first PGA Tour player to seek permission to play in one of Greg Norman’s series of big-money events that begin in June.



Golfweek reported that Garrigus sought a conflicting event release, which is required by Tour members to compete in overseas events.



The first LIV Golf Invitational Series event is at Centurion Golf Club in London, June 9-11.



The PGA Tour declined to comment.



Players are required to seek releases 45 days prior to the event, which is April 25 in this case. The Tour then notifies the player a minimum of 30 days in advance, which is May 10.



Garrigus, 44, has one career victory in 2010 and has limited status on the PGA Tour. He is playing in this week’s Zurich Classic on a sponsor’s exemption with partner Tommy Gainey.



In March, Norman announced an eight-tournament schedule of events with 48 player fields, no cuts and $25 million purses that include a team component. The individual winner will get $4 million and last place will pay in the neighborhood of $150,000.



Norman said last week that his LIV Golf Investments has changed course in the wake of considerable negativity in the wake of comments made by Phil Mickelson.



Instead of launching a league that would pay guarantees to those who join, those plans have been put on hold.



There is no requirement at this time to play any of the eight events. Next year, there will be 10, Norman said, with the hope of launching the league in 2024.