Skip to main content

Robert Garrigus Reported as First PGA Tour Player Seeking to Play in LIV Golf Series

PGA Tour players must have permission from the Tour to compete in overseas events. LIV Golf is allowing players to compete without becoming full members.
Robert Garrigus swings at the Genesis Invitational in 2019.

Robert Garrigus, 44, has won once on the PGA Tour.

Robert Garrigus is the first PGA Tour player to seek permission to play in one of Greg Norman’s series of big-money events that begin in June.

Golfweek reported that Garrigus sought a conflicting event release, which is required by Tour members to compete in overseas events.

The first LIV Golf Invitational Series event is at Centurion Golf Club in London, June 9-11.

The PGA Tour declined to comment.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Players are required to seek releases 45 days prior to the event, which is April 25 in this case. The Tour then notifies the player a minimum of 30 days in advance, which is May 10.

Garrigus, 44, has one career victory in 2010 and has limited status on the PGA Tour. He is playing in this week’s Zurich Classic on a sponsor’s exemption with partner Tommy Gainey.

In March, Norman announced an eight-tournament schedule of events with 48 player fields, no cuts and $25 million purses that include a team component. The individual winner will get $4 million and last place will pay in the neighborhood of $150,000.

Norman said last week that his LIV Golf Investments has changed course in the wake of considerable negativity in the wake of comments made by Phil Mickelson.

Instead of launching a league that would pay guarantees to those who join, those plans have been put on hold.

There is no requirement at this time to play any of the eight events. Next year, there will be 10, Norman said, with the hope of launching the league in 2024.

Robert Garrigus swings at the Genesis Invitational in 2019.
News

Robert Garrigus Reported as First PGA Tour Player Seeking to Play in LIV Golf Series

By Bob Harig4 minutes ago
Shop Jordan Spieth's Titleist golf clubs, Under Armour apparel and more on Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.
Shop

Winner's Gear: Inside Spieth's Bag and Apparel at the RBC Heritage

By Morning Read Staff11 minutes ago
Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele talk to a TV broadcast team at the Ryder Cup in 2021.
News

Media Buffet: Navigating the Complicated Golf Streaming Universe

By John Hawkins53 minutes ago
Dylan Frittelli, Jordan Spieth, Mark Wahlberg and Sepp Straka, pictured clockwise from top left.
News

The Ranking: Jordan Spieth's Holiday, Mark Wahlberg's House and 'The Match,' Again

By Gary Van Sickle14 hours ago
PXG-Gen5-Revised
Gear

PXG Launches Gen5 Clubs, A Bold Advancement From Ambitious CEO Bob Parsons

By Jeff Ritter17 hours ago
2
Sponsored

Youth on Course’s 100 Hole Hike: A Golfing Challenge Worth Investing in

By Morning Read Staff + Youth on Course17 hours ago
Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith pose with the winners trophy at the 2021 Zurich Classic.
News

Zurich Classic: Purse, Prize Money, Full Field for TPC Louisiana

By Morning Read Staff18 hours ago
Rodgers
News

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to Play Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in 'The Match' on June 1

By Morning Read Staff23 hours ago
The Putting Couch - article
Podcasts

Listen: Get Alignment Right to Start Making More Putts

By Ted Gallina, Cody Hale and Jim GrundbergApr 18, 2022