Robert Garrigus, With an Eye on LIV Golf, is Contending Early at the Zurich Classic

The 44-year-old journeyman is seeking a release to play the opener in Greg Norman's new league. But a win in New Orleans would get his PGA Tour status back.

Robert Garrigus is on the first page of the leaderboard with partner Tommy Gainey at the team-format Zurich Classic. Andrew Wevers/USA Today

In search of a big payday as a part of a controversial series of golf tournaments back by a Greg Norman-led group, Robert Garrigus might have potentially found one closer to home and without any of the associated angst that was sure to follow him.

Garrigus, 44, who earlier this week was identified as the first player to seek permission from the PGA Tour to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event outside of London in June, teamed with partner Tommy Gainey to shoot 11-under-par 61 in the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Thursday.

The result was surprising in the sense that both veteran players have not accomplished much inside the ropes in recent years, needed sponsor exemptions to get into the tournament and were paired together by event organizers.

But the two have known each other for years, were appreciative of the opportunity, and seemed to relish playing together. The first place team in New Orleans will split nearly $2.4 million.

“I’m so glad I’m paired with Tommy,’’ said Garrigus after contributing five birdies in the 11-birdie team effort that saw them among the leaders at TPC Louisiana. “I know his game. I’ve seen him play. It’s kind of ironic we’re playing this week. It’s a pretty easy situation.’’

Garrigus didn’t figure to make news this week. Ranked 1,043rd in the world, he has not played the PGA Tour full-time since the 2017-18 season, where he finished outside of the top 125 in FedEx Cup points. He had four previous starts this year on the PGA Tour, with his best a tie for 16th at Pebble Beach.

But Golfweek reported that Garrigus was the first player to seek a release that would allow him to play in the June 9-11 LIV Golf event outside of London that is offering $25 million in prize money, with $4 million to the winner. With a 54-hole format, just 48 players and no cut, Garrigus stands to make a nice sum no matter how well he plays there – provided he gets the opportunity.

That remains a question as the Norman-run entity, which has the financial backing of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, has met resistance from the PGA Tour and seen its plans to launch a rival league with up-front guarantees to those who join put on hold.

In its place is an eight-event schedule for 2022 that will see four tournaments played in the United States, with no obligation to play any number of events.

In essence, Norman – the commissioner of the league – has opened the opportunity to players from around the world, with an exemption criteria that may or may not include someone like Garrigus. Even if he were to be given a release by the PGA Tour, his appearance is not assured.

And yet, by Tour rules, he needed to ask for the release by April 25, with a final decision to be rendered May 10. LIV Golf is expected to being announcing players who are committed soon. Garrigus, given his current conditional status on the PGA Tour, was unlikely to get into the RBC Canadian Open the week of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event, so he would have a legitimate claim to a release.

Garrigus, who has one PGA Tour victory – the 2010 Children’s Miracle Network Classic – might be better known for two more infamous incidents.

He lost in a playoff in 2010 at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis after squandering a three-shot lead on the 18th hole, making a triple-bogey 7 after hitting his tee shot in the water. Garrigus, for a few years the longest driver on the PGA Tour, lost to Lee Westwood. It is possible he gained more acclaim for the widely-circulated photos of him sweating profusely through his pants in the oppressive Memphis heat.

On a more serious note, Garrigus was suspended in 2019 for three months by the PGA Tour for testing positive for a “drug of abuse’’ which he later acknowledged was marijuana. He used the opportunity to try and bring awareness to others by admitting to his own addiction issues.

Since then, Garrigus has been bouncing around between the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour. He has earned nearly $15 million in his career, and would pocket nearly $1.2-million if he were to prevail this week along with Gainey.

And that would be interesting. A victory in New Orleans, even a team event, means a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. Garrigus would have a spot in that Canadian Open. Would he be granted one for the LIV Golf event then? So far, he has not commented on the subject, other than to acknowledge to Golf Channel that he asked for the release.

There’s a long way to go – they will play foursomes (alternate shot) on Friday before the 36-hole cut is made to the low 30 teams and ties.

Gainey, whose nickname is “Two Gloves’’ because he wears golf gloves on both hands, also has just a single PGA Tour victory, the 2012 McGladrey Classic.

“I’m just glad I have him as a partner because I know I could have had some other person from Europe or the U.S. that I might have heard of but don’t know anything about,’’ Gainey said. “It just makes it easier, the chemistry that we have. It worked out well today and I feel sure it’s going to work out the next three days as well.’’