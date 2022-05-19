Skip to main content

Rory McIlroy Finally Gets Out to Fast Start at a Major, Leads PGA Early in First Round

The Ulsterman is chasing his third PGA championship but hasn't won a major in eight years, often due to poor opening rounds.
Rory McIlroy watches a chip during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy made seven birdies in his opening trip around Southern Hills.

TULSA, Okla. – Since winning his fourth major title nearly eight years ago, Rory McIlroy has suffered a familiar fate at the game’s biggest tournaments: slow starts.

He did his best Thursday to alter that narrative, shooting a 5-under-par 65 at Southern Hills Country Club to take an early one-shot lead over Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge while play continued in the first round of the PGA Championship.

There were 14 players within three shots of the lead.

MORE: Live updates from Round 1 at Southern Hills

McIlroy, 33, birdied four straight holes from the 12th through the 15th on his opening nine to turn in 31, then added three birdies and two bogeys over the front side – including a birdie at the last – to shoot his lowest opening-round score since he had a 65 in the first round of the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional –where he won his first major championship.

“It was a great start to the tournament,’’ said McIlroy, who hit 10 of 14 fairways, 12 of 18 greens and needed just 25 putts. “I've been playing well coming in here. I've been carrying some good form. Obviously took a lot from that last round at Augusta (a 64), played well up in D.C. at the Wells Fargo there, and played good in the practice rounds earlier this week.

‘”I think when your game is feeling like that, it's just a matter of going out there and really sticking to your game plan, executing as well as you possibly can, and just sort of staying in your own little world. I did that really well today. It was nice to get off to that good start and sort of keep it going.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“I feel like this course, it lets you be pretty aggressive off the tee if you want to be, so I hit quite a lot of drivers out there and took advantage of my length and finished that off with some nice iron play and some nice putting.’’

Playing with Jordan Spieth (72) and Tiger Woods (74), McIlroy was second in the field in strokes gained off the tee and sixth in stroked gained tee to green. He was also third in strokes gain putting.

Since winning the 2014 PGA at Valhalla for his second straight major and fourth in three years, McIlroy has 14 top-10s in 27 major starts, including a second-place finish last month at the Masters when the final-round 64 was not enough to overcome Scottie Scheffler.

Zalatoris, 25, is playing in just his eight major championship, but he already had four top-10s, including a runner-up finish to Hideki Matsuyama at the 2021 Masters. But he has yet to win on the PGA Tour. His 66 included six birdies and two bogeys.

“It’s super fun whenever you have days like that,’’ said Zalatoris, who hit 15 of 18 greens. “I think I either made four or five 25-footers. It was kind of a bizarre day. I didn't drive it great early and then drove it nicely at the end, but I think all six of my birdies came from the rough today, which is just very bizarre.

“I'm very pleased with today, obviously. Anytime you can put up a 66 in a major, you're obviously happy.’’

Hoge, who also shot 66, captured his first PGA Tour title earlier this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In seven prior major starts, he’s never finished better than a tie for 39th.

“The golf course is so difficult that you almost throw a score out to a certain extent this early on in the tournament that you just try to keep battling,’’ he said. “Pars are good out there, and just try to keep grinding away and checking off hole by hole as we go.

“If you get to Sunday and you're kind of in the mix then score becomes a little more important obviously, and we'll figure that out at that point.’’

Rory McIlroy watches a chip during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

Rory McIlroy Finally Gets Out to Fast Start at a Major, Leads PGA Early in First Round

By Bob Harig17 minutes ago
Tiger Woods hits from a bunker during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

Tiger Woods Hobbles to 74 in Opening Round at PGA Championship

By Bob Harig1 hour ago
Scottie-Scheffler
News

2022 PGA Championship: Scores, Live Updates from Southern Hills

By Morning Read Staff2 hours ago
Lee Westwood walks between holes in the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

UPS Dumps Lee Westwood On Heels of LIV Golf Waiver Request

By Alex Miceli2 hours ago
Louis Oosthuizen takes notes at Southern Hills in advance of the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

Frequent Major Factor Louis Oosthuizen Figuring Out Southern Hills

By Alex Miceli22 hours ago
USATSI_18294643
News

A Star-Studded Group, the Quiet World No. 1 and Beer: Three Storylines on Eve of PGA Championship

By Colin McDonald22 hours ago
Garrick Higgo plays a shot to the 14th hole during practice for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
News

Gil Hanse's 'Historic Renovation' at Southern Hills Playing to Rave Reviews

By Gary Van Sickle23 hours ago
Tiger Woods is pictured before the 2022 Masters.
News

How To Watch the 2022 PGA Championship on TV, Streaming

By Morning Read Staff23 hours ago
Padraig Harrington, PGA Tour player
News

Padraig Harrington Believes Outrage Over LIV Golf, Saudi Money, Will Dissipate: 'Time Will Pass'

By Bob Harig23 hours ago