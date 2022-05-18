2022 PGA Championship: Scores, Live Updates from Southern Hills

Play begins soon at the 2022 PGA Championship. We'll cover all the breaking news, notes and developments from Southern Hills.

The 💨 Could Be a Big Factor This Week

Here's a look at the forecast from Tulsa. First couple rounds look breezy, which could lead to some big numbers on a firm, fast golf course.

Notable Thursday Morning Tee Times

It should be an eventful Thursday morning, as several high-wattage groupings will start early. Here are a few we'll be tracking (all times central):

7:38 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

8:00 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith

8:11 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

The opening shots from the group of past champions at 7 a.m. local should also be worth tuning in for. Here's the group:



7:00 a.m. – John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang

2022 PGA Championship Latest Betting Odds

We're T-minus 13 hours until the opening shots are struck in the 2022 PGA Championship. Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the event, in perhaps the biggest news item of Wednesday. That hasn't had a huge impact on the odds board, but there's been some movement over the past day. Here's a quick look at the favorites at 40/1 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook:

Scottie Scheffler: 11/1

Jon Rahm: 12/1

Justin Thomas: 14/1

Rory McIlroy: 14/1

Jordan Spieth: 16/1

Collin Morikawa: 18/1

Patrick Cantlay: 18/1

Cameron Smith: 20/1

Hideki Matsuyama: 22/1

Xander Schauffele: 22/1

Dustin Johnson: 25/1

Viktor Hovland: 25/1

Shane Lowry: 30/1

Will Zalatoris: 33/1

Brooks Koepka: 35/1

Joaquin Niemann: 40/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 40/1

Sam Burns: 40/1

