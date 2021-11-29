Seven Restored Golden Age Courses You Can Play

As one might expect, a golf course that was built in 1915 and set within the White Mountains of northern New Hampshire is going to evolve, whether by intention or natural transformation — a century of harsh New England winters can do that to the land. But as course architect Brian Silva learned while studying Donald Ross’ original course plans prior to his restoration of The Mount Washington Course in 2008, some of the course’s original features no longer existed. That was because they were either dumbed down over time or perhaps because they were never fully executed.

During Silva’s restoration, green complexes were rebuilt and reshaped to the specs of the original plans — including their proposed contours — and plenty of fairway bunkers were reintroduced along the course, many of which were oriented in such a way that they angled away from the tee boxes. “We almost always found that the bunker sat just short of an ‘up’ in the land,” says Silva, who explains that was a characteristic of traditional course design.

“Where holes were revised,” Silva says, “the idea was to go with what the land suggested — in the same manner as would have been done back in the day. This actually proved to be a lot of fun.”