'Super Bowl Champ' Rory McIlroy Throws Shade at LIV After FedEx Cup Win

LIV Golf's attorney called the FedEx Cup playoffs the 'Super Bowl of Golf,' which McIlroy cited among other digs at the competing tour after his win.

ATLANTA – Rory McIlroy has been out front in support of the PGA Tour in its fight with LIV Golf.

He joined with Tiger Woods to hold a players-only meeting a few weeks ago that led to significant changes that will be implemented next year. He’s taken a lead role in answering questions from the media.

And on Sunday, after capturing the season-ending Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup title, McIlroy didn’t mind a few tweaks aimed at LIV Golf.

When he entered the media center to discuss his victory, McIlroy did so with is hands raised over his head, declaring himself the “Super Bowl champ!’’

This was in reference to Rob Walters, an attorney for LIV Golf, referencing the FedEx Cup playoffs as the “Super Bowl of Golf’’ in his remarks during a court session several weeks ago in Northern California where three LIV players were seeking a preliminary injunction to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The PGA Tour has suspended indefinitely any player who competes in a LIV Golf effort; the attempt to gain relief and entry into the tournaments for Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones was denied.

During the news conference, McIlroy noted how he never led the tournament until making a 7-footer for par on the 16th hole at East Lake—the 70th hole of the tournament.

“On the 70th hole is a nice time to take the lead of a golf tournament,’’ McIlroy said. “Or the 52nd hole if you play somewhere else.’’

McIlroy, of course, was referencing the 54-hole format used by LIV Golf.

A four-time major champion, McIlroy won three times this season to increase his PGA Tour victory total to 23. He’s a FedEx Cup champion for a third time.

And he doesn’t mind being out front with the outside the ropes issues.

It’ll be a quick turnaround, as two weeks from now, McIlroy heads to the DP World Tour’s flagship tournament, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the start of several weeks in Europe.

There, some of the LIV Golf players—who have not been prevented so far from competing in DP World Tour events—will be present.

“If you believe in something I think you have to speak up, and I believe very strongly about this. I really do,’’ he said. “I hate what it's doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. Like it's going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks' time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me.

“So yeah, I feel strongly. I believe what I'm saying are the right things, and I think when you believe that what you're saying is the right things, you're happy to stick your neck out on the line.’’