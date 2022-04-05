The Masters is Golf's Greatest Week for Gambling. Here's How to Bet It

Many big names are peaking at the right time for the 2022 Masters. Who should you bet? Who should you fade? Our hosts break it down.

The 2022 Masters is here, the field is ready and Tiger Woods is set to give it a go. It's shaping up to be another epic week in Augusta. Rotowire's Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad are joined by Morning Read's Jeff Ritter, checking in from a veranda in rainy Augusta, to preview the event and offer their best bets, sleepers and fades for daily fantasy games and other betting pools.

Masters Picks for Daily Fantasy Games, Including Draftkings and Fanduel

In daily fantasy, Jenstad likes Justin Thomas from the top tier of players, citing his tee-to-green game as a perfect fit for Augusta National. Jenstad thinks Thomas should be the favorite. Ritter leans toward Jon Rahm, who was recently deposed from his No. 1 ranking. Both hosts are fading Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland from this tier.

In the next group, Ritter is all over Brooks Koepka, while Jenstad likes Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Another tier down, Ritter is on Tyrrell Hatton, and both Jenstad and Ritter like Joaquin Neimann at his price. Niemann will play with Tiger Woods for the first two rounds this week, along with Louis Oosthuizen.

For sleepers, everyone agrees not to get too cute and go for the aging vets like Bernhard Langer or Fred Couples. The hosts like Gary Woodland the best off the bargain-priced players.

Picks to Win 2022 Masters for One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only pick the same player once per calendar year. Here are the hosts' picks to win the 2022 Masters:

Jeff Ritter: Jon Rahm

Scott Jenstad: Justin Thomas

Jeff Erickson: Jon Rahm

Watch the video above and hit the play button below to listen.