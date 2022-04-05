2022 Masters Tee Times: Tiger Woods Grouped With Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann

The starting times and groups for the 2022 Masters have been released. Tiger Woods will tee off at 10:34 am Thursday morning.

The Masters has released its groups for the first two rounds of the 2022 Masters. Anticipation builds on Tiger Woods' status. On Tuesday morning, Woods said that at this point he plans to tee up on Thursday. He is scheduled to play at 10:34 a.m. ET alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann. The threesome will tee off on Friday at 1:41 ET. The "early-late" tee time (a morning tee time in Round 1 followed by an afternoon tee time in Round 2) may be a slight advantage for Woods, as it will give him more time to recover following his first round.

Other featured groups include:

10:23: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Paul Casey (Friday 1:30)

10:45: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and James Piot (Friday 1:52pm)

1:41: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay and John Rahm (Friday 10:23)

1:52 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele (Friday 10:34)

2:03: Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy (Friday 10:45)

Here are the full groupings for the first two rounds of the 2022 Masters:

2022 Masters tee times, Thursday pairings

8 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal, J.J. Spaun

8:11 a.m. – Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (a)

8:22 a.m. – Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

8:33 a.m. – Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

8:44 a.m. – Vjay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee

8:55 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

9:06 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

9:17 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (a)

9:39 a.m. – Luke List, Matthew Wolf, Mackenzie Hughes

9:50 a.m. – Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

10:01 a.m. – Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

10:12 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger and Tommy Fleetwood

10:23 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

10:34 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

10:45 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)

10:56 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

11:18 a.m. – Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (a)

11:29 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Erik Van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

11:40 a.m. – Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

11:51 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepard (a)

12:02 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

12:13 p.m. – Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

12:24 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

12:35 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (a)

12:57 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

1:08 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

1:19 p.m. – Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

1:30 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

1:41 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

1:52 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

2:03 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

