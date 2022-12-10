'The Match' Live Updates: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Follow here for live updates in the 12-hole primetime match from Belleair, Fla.

The seventh iteration of Capital One’s “The Match” will kick off at 6 p.m. ET on TNT, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy teaming up against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth for a 12-hole exhibition under the lights.

Woods will be making his first competitive appearance since the British Open in July. Just last week, the five-time Masters champion withdrew from the Hero World Challenge with a foot injury. “The Match” will provide each player with a cart—equipped with microphones and cameras—making the made-for-TV event feasible for Woods.

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are making their debuts in “The Match,” while Justin Thomas returns for the first time as a competitor (he previously participated as a commentator).

Get all the live updates from Pelican Golf Club here:

Phil Chimes In

Phil Mickelson may not be involved with “The Match” franchise anymore due to his affiliation with LIV Golf, but he will be watching tonight. The man who had a major hand in the creation of the made-for-TV golf series tweeted his support of the event on Saturday evening.