Chatter, Challenges and Tiger’s Wheels: 12 Things to Look For During ‘The Match’

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas is the lineup for the seventh "Match." AP

The seventh iteration of “The Match” is not your regular scheduled golf programming. Four of the best and most well-known golfers in the world—Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth—are splitting into teams to go head-to-head on live, primetime TV on Saturday night. Woods, making his first competitive appearance since the British Open in July, is pairing up with McIlroy, his business partner and the top-ranked golfer in the world. They’ll face former Ryder Cup partners and longtime friends Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in a 12-hole best-ball match.

It is all but guaranteed that the broadcast will be filled with bombed drives and perfectly read putts, but there will also be a lot more to look for. Past installations of “The Match” have seen Tom Brady ripping his pants, Aaron Rodgers walking in putts, and Charles Barkley taking short game lessons from Phil Mickelson. We compiled a list of all the things you should pay extra attention to in the latest showing of “The Match.”

The Lights

If there is one thing that will separate this weekend’s match from previous ones, it’s the fact that Woods, McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas will be playing after the sun goes down. The broadcast is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET at Pelican Golf Club, which will be equipped with floodlights to illuminate play throughout the night. Night golf is no walk in the park—these guys will have to get used to some unfamiliar sightlines and shadows around the greens. But one player might have a leg up. Woods grew up playing under the lights at Heartwell Golf Course, a par 3 course in Long Beach, Calif., that was open for play until midnight.

Tiger’s Shape

Last week, Woods withdrew from the Hero World Challenge—a limited field event that he hosts annually—due to plantar fasciitis in his foot. The 15-time major champion told the media that it isn’t his golf game that’s taking a hit, it’s his ability to walk—and he absolutely will not take a cart in a PGA Tour event. During “The Match,” however, all of the players will be driving their own golf cart. Watch out for how Woods fares against three players in prime physical shape when he gets to ride instead of walk.

Flashy Golf Carts

Speaking of golf carts—don’t ignore the vehicles themselves. Each player has a souped-up, custom designed ride equipped with luxury seats and personal touches. Spieth’s cart even features a quote from Ricky Bobby, the NASCAR driver played by Will Ferrell in “Talladega Nights”: “I wanna go fast.”

Cameras and Mics

Arguably the best part of “The Match” is the level of access we have to everything the players are saying and doing. GoPro cameras will be hooked up to each golf cart—so fans will have constant eyes on the competitors—and they will each be mic’d up. They’ll also likely be wearing a single AirPod in one ear (as players have in past matches) that allows them to communicate with the broadcast team. This year, the team includes host Brian Anderson, Charles Barkley and Trevor Immelman, along with on-course reporter Kathryn Tappen.

Barkley Wisecracks

The NBA Hall of Famer is no stranger to “The Match,” and he’ll be more than prepared to fire off a slew of one-liners when interacting with the players throughout the broadcast. Barkley was an analyst during “The Match VI” featuring Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes, and he competed in the event himself in 2020 alongside Phil Mickelson. He is never afraid to give the players some heat, and we hope he doesn’t hold back.

Trash Talk

Trash talk among the competitors themselves should be plentiful as well, but Thomas admitted in a pre-match press conference that his team might be at a slight disadvantage based on talking points.

“I feel like on the first tee Jordan and I just need to get it out in the open that, 'OK, you guys have more majors than us, more FedEx Cups than us, you both have an airplane and we don't,'” Thomas said.

Trash talk isn’t the only way these guys will be able to get under each other’s skin, though. Expect to see club twirls and early walks as players try to deliver subtle jabs.

Spieth Self-Chatter

Some of the most entertaining clips from the PGA Tour season involve Jordan Spieth and a hot microphone. The three-time major champion is infamous for his lively conversations with longtime caddie Michael Greller. Caddies won’t be present during “The Match,” but that doesn’t mean Spieth will be any quieter. The mic’d up format will give us limitless Spieth self-talk content, whether he’s scolding himself for a poor shot or vocally willing his ball closer to the hole.

Digs at LIV

They might be subtle, but there’s a solid chance one of the four PGA Tour players makes a snide remark about the Saudi-backed rival tour, LIV Golf. Earlier this season, McIlroy poked fun of LIV’s 54-hole format after he won the FedEx cup. “On the 70th hole is a nice time to take the lead of a golf tournament,’’ McIlroy said. “Or the 52nd hole if you play somewhere else.’’ On a more serious note, both McIlroy and Woods have been incredibly outspoken against LIV, even calling for CEO Greg Norman to be removed from his position.

Tiger and JT Banter

Woods and Thomas are very open about their close friendship. The five-time Masters champion has even referenced JT as the little brother he’s never had. Hopefully the pair’s closeness makes them all the more comfortable publicly chirping each other on the golf course.

Charity

A great cause is behind all the madness that comes along with “The Match.” All proceeds from the made-for-TV event will go towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The storm, which hit in late September, devastated Gulf Coast communities.

Challenges

A series of creative on-course challenges will bring in large donations from various sponsors. On the third and ninth holes there will be a closest-to-the-pin contest for $1.1 million. On the fourth hole, the players will partake in a one-club challenge—each competitor can only use one club for the entirety of the hole.

What Happens After the 12th Hole?

These are PGA Tour players we’re dealing with, so it is impossible to imagine that “The Match” could end in a tie. These guys want to win, and a draw won’t satisfy anyone. The organizers of the event have not announced a playoff format, but playoffs have happened in previous matches. In the very first iteration of “The Match,” Woods and Mickelson played four extra holes before Mickelson eventually secured the win.