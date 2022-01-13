These are the nine most difficult courses on the PGA Tour during the 2020-21 season.

It's no surprise when the world's best players go way low, like Cam Smith did when he won the 2022 Tournament of Champions with a record 34 under par.

But there are times when courses do get the better of PGA Tour players, relatively speaking. Here are a few that did that during the 2020-21 season, according to statistics from the official PGA Tour media guide, which ranks them based on average score relative to par.

The Nine Hardest Courses on the PGA Tour

9. Waialae Country Club — .513 strokes over par

Waialae Country Club is the home of the Sony Open. Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports

Pebble Beach Golf Links. David Rodriguez/The Salinas Californian / USA Today Network

7. Torrey Pines GC (South) — .534 strokes over par

The Farmers Insurance Open is played at Torrey Pines. Orlando Ramirez-USA Today Sports

6. TPC Harding Park — .755 strokes over par

Collin Morikawa won his first career major in the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park. Kelvin Kuo-USA Today Sports

5. Spyglass Hill — .877 strokes over par

Spyglass Hill is one of the host courses for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Orlando Ramirez-USA Today Sports

4. Olympia Fields (North) — 1.815 strokes over par

The 2020 BMW Championship was at Olympia Fields. Olympia Fields Country Club

3. PGA National (Champion) — 1.904 strokes over par

2. Muirfield Village — 2.007 strokes over par

Brooks Koepka tracks down an errant shot during the 2020 Memorial at Muirfield. Aaron Doster-USA Today Sports

1. Bay Hill Club and Lodge — 2.106 strokes over par

Tiger Woods celebrates a birdie on the 18th hole at Bay Hill in 2011. Allan Henry-USA Today Sports

Here are the hardest courses in table form:

Rank Course Tournament Average Score Average over/under par Par 1 Bay Hill Club & Lodge Arnold Palmer Invitational 74.106 2.106 72 2 Muirfield Village GC The Memorial 74.007 2.007 72 3 PGA National (Champion) The Honda Classic 71.903 1.904 70 4 Olympia Fields CC (North) BMW Championship 71.815 1.815 70 5 Spyglass Hill GC AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 70.755 0.755 70 6 TPC Harding Park PGA Championship 70.755 0.755 70 7 Torrey Pines GC (South) Farmers Insurance Open 72.533 0.534 72 8 Pebble Beach Golf Links AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 72.516 0.516 72 9 Waialae CC Sony Open 70.513 0.513 70

The other courses that averaged over par in the 2020-21 season were No. 10 Riviera Country Club (.255) and the Golf Club of Houston (.011).

The easiest was La Quinta Country Club. The average round there was -2.824 strokes under par.