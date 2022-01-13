The Nine Hardest Courses on the PGA Tour
It's no surprise when the world's best players go way low, like Cam Smith did when he won the 2022 Tournament of Champions with a record 34 under par.
But there are times when courses do get the better of PGA Tour players, relatively speaking. Here are a few that did that during the 2020-21 season, according to statistics from the official PGA Tour media guide, which ranks them based on average score relative to par.
9. Waialae Country Club — .513 strokes over par
8. Pebble Beach Golf Links — .516 strokes over par
7. Torrey Pines GC (South) — .534 strokes over par
6. TPC Harding Park — .755 strokes over par
5. Spyglass Hill — .877 strokes over par
4. Olympia Fields (North) — 1.815 strokes over par
3. PGA National (Champion) — 1.904 strokes over par
2. Muirfield Village — 2.007 strokes over par
1. Bay Hill Club and Lodge — 2.106 strokes over par
Here are the hardest courses in table form:
|Rank
|Course
|Tournament
|Average Score
|Average over/under par
|Par
1
Bay Hill Club & Lodge
Arnold Palmer Invitational
74.106
2.106
72
2
Muirfield Village GC
The Memorial
74.007
2.007
72
3
PGA National (Champion)
The Honda Classic
71.903
1.904
70
4
Olympia Fields CC (North)
BMW Championship
71.815
1.815
70
5
Spyglass Hill GC
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
70.755
0.755
70
6
TPC Harding Park
PGA Championship
70.755
0.755
70
7
Torrey Pines GC (South)
Farmers Insurance Open
72.533
0.534
72
8
Pebble Beach Golf Links
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
72.516
0.516
72
9
Waialae CC
Sony Open
70.513
0.513
70
The other courses that averaged over par in the 2020-21 season were No. 10 Riviera Country Club (.255) and the Golf Club of Houston (.011).
The easiest was La Quinta Country Club. The average round there was -2.824 strokes under par.