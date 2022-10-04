Tiger Woods Announces Hero World Challenge Field—With an Open Spot for Himself

Woods, the tournament host, revealed 17 of 20 players in the exclusive field in the Bahamas, one remaining spot is likely his if he's physically able to play.

Tiger Woods announced the field for his Hero World Challenge to be played in December. He is not part of it.

Yet.

The tournament host and 15-time major winner, who competed in just three events in 2022, would be a likely participant in his Bahamas golf tournament that benefits his foundation—if he's physically able.

There have been no suggestions that he won’t play, but Woods, 46, left open three spots in the 20-man field that is led by No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Viktor Hovland.

The tournament is restricted to top 50 players in the world—with Woods an exception as the tournament host.

Among those committed are this year’s Masters (Scheffler), PGA Championship (Justin Thomas) and U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick) winners.

Others entered are Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim.

Woods, who continues to deal with injuries suffered in a February 2021 vehicle crash, last competed at the British Open, where he missed the cut at St. Andrews. He came back at the Masters, where he played all four rounds, then made the cut at the PGA Championship, withdrawing after the third round.

Woods last competed in the Hero in 2019, when he finished fourth the week before being a playing captain at the Presidents Cup.