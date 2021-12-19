Tiger and Charlie Woods are Near the Lead in the Final Round of PNC Championship

Tiger Woods at the 2021 PNC Championship: How to Watch, Tee Times, Format, Past Winners, Purse
Tiger Woods and son Charlie will begin the final round of the 2021 PNC Championship at 10:46 a.m. on Sunday. Team Woods ended the first round tied for fifth, three shots behind Stewart and Reagan Cink.
Here are the Round 2 tee times (all times ET):
2021 PNC Championship: Round 2 Tee Times
9:15 a.m. — Team Duval, Team Harrington
9:28 a.m. — Team T. Waston, Team Furyk
9:41 a.m. — Team Beam, Team Price
9:54 a.m. — Team Korda, Team Trevino
10:07 a.m. — Team O'Meara, Team B. Watson
10:20 a.m. — Team Lehman, Team Stenson
10:33 a.m. — Team Faldo, Team Player
10:46 a.m. — Team Woods, Team Kuchar
10:59 a.m. — Team Thomas, Team Singh
11:12 a.m. — Team Cink, Team Daly
2021 PNC Championship: TV schedule
Here's the broadcast schedule (all times ET)
Sunday, Dec. 19
- 11 a.m. to noon – Peacock
- Noon to 1 p.m. – Golf Channel
- 1 to 4:30 p.m. – NBC
There are no world rankings points or FedEx Cup points on the line, but the PNC Championship will award $200,000 to the winner from the total purse of $1,085,000. The event is officially under the PGA Tour Champions banner and is played in teams of two, usually featuring members of the same family. Justin Thomas and his father Mike are the defending champions.
The PNC Championship format is a scramble. Players will hit their tee shots from different sets of tees.
Here's the purse breakdown:
2021 PNC Championship: Purse, prize money by position
1. $200,000
2. $80,000
3. $57,250
4. $50,000
5. $49,000
6. $48,000
7. $47,000
8. $46,000
9. $45,000
10. $44,500
11. $44,000
12. $43,500
13. $43,000
14. $42,500
15. $42,000
16. $41,500
17. $41,000
18. $40,500
19. $40,250
20. $40,000
Total: $1,085,000
Here is the field:
2021 PNC Championship: Field, teams
- Bubba Watson and Wayne Ball
- David Duval and Brady Duval
- Gary Player and Jordan Player
- Henrik Stenson and Karl Stenson
- Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk
- John Daly and John Daly II
- Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas
- Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino
- Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara
- Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar
- Nelly Korda and Petr Korda
- Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo
- Nick Price and Greg Price
- Padraig Harrington and Paddy Harrington
- Rich Beem and Michael Beem
- Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink
- Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman
- Tom Watson and Michael Watson
- Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods
- Vijay Singh and Qass Singh
2021 PNC Championship: Distances and tees
Yellow Course No. 1, 7,106 yds
Professionals 54 and younger. Family members 16 to 54
CINK, STEWART / REAGAN
DALY, JOHN/ LITTLE JOHN
DUVAL, DAVID / BRADY
FURYK, JIM/TANNER
BEEM, RICH/ MICHAEL
HARRINGTON, PADRAIG/ PADDY
STENSON, HENRIK
THOMAS, JUSTIN
WATSON, BUBBA
WOODS, TIGER
KUCHAR, MATT
SINGH, QASS
WATSON, MICHAEL
TREVINO, DANIEL
FALDO, MATTHEW
PRICE, GREG
O’MEARA, SHAUN
LEHMAN. SEAN
White Course #2, 6,576 yards.
Professionals and family members 55 to 73. LPGA members and family members 14 to 15 years old
KORDA, PETR
KORDA, NELLY
LEHMAN, TOM
O’MEARA, MARK
PRICE, NICK
SINGH, VIJAY
THOMAS, MIKE
WAYNE BALL
KUCHAR, CARSON
WATSON, TOM
FALDO, NICK
Red Course No. 3, 6,036 yds.
Family members 11 to 13:
WOODS, C.
STENSON, KARL
Blue Course No. 4, 5,498 yds.
Professionals and family members ages 73 and older:
PLAYER, GARY
TREVINO, LEE
Past PNC Championship winners
1995 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.
1996 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.
1997 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.
1998 – Bob Charles and David Charles
1999 – Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus
2000 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd
2001 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd
2002 – Craig Stadler and Kevin Stadler
2003 – Hale Irwin and Steve Irwin
2004 – Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson
2005 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer
2006 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer
2007 – Larry Nelson and Josh Nelson
2008 – Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson
Not played 2009 to 2011.
2012 – Davis Love III and Davis “Dru” Love IV
2013 – Stewart Cink and Connor Cink
2014 – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
2015 – Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins
2016 – David Duval and Nick Karavites
2017 – Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera, Jr.
2018 – Davis Love III and Davis “Dru” Love IV
2019 - Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
2020 – Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas