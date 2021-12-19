Tiger and Charlie Woods are Near the Lead in the Final Round of PNC Championship

Skip to main content
Tiger Woods at the 2021 PNC Championship: How to Watch, Tee Times, Format, Past Winners, Purse

The winner of the 2021 PNC Championship will earn $200,000 from the total purse of $1,085,000.
Author:

Tiger Woods and son Charlie will begin the final round of the 2021 PNC Championship at 10:46 a.m. on Sunday. Team Woods ended the first round tied for fifth, three shots behind Stewart and Reagan Cink. 

Here are the Round 2 tee times (all times ET):

2021 PNC Championship: Round 2 Tee Times

9:15 a.m. — Team Duval, Team Harrington

9:28 a.m. — Team T. Waston, Team Furyk 

9:41 a.m. — Team Beam, Team Price  

9:54 a.m. — Team Korda, Team Trevino

10:07 a.m. — Team O'Meara, Team B. Watson 

10:20 a.m. — Team Lehman, Team Stenson

10:33 a.m. — Team Faldo, Team Player

10:46 a.m. — Team Woods, Team Kuchar

10:59 a.m. — Team Thomas, Team Singh

11:12 a.m. — Team Cink, Team Daly

2021 PNC Championship: TV schedule

Here's the broadcast schedule (all times ET)

Sunday, Dec. 19 

  • 11 a.m. to noon – Peacock
  • Noon to 1 p.m. – Golf Channel
  • 1 to 4:30 p.m. – NBC

There are no world rankings points or FedEx Cup points on the line, but the PNC Championship will award $200,000 to the winner from the total purse of $1,085,000. The event is officially under the PGA Tour Champions banner and is played in teams of two, usually featuring members of the same family. Justin Thomas and his father Mike are the defending champions.

The PNC Championship format is a scramble. Players will hit their tee shots from different sets of tees.

Here's the purse breakdown:

2021 PNC Championship: Purse, prize money by position

1. $200,000

2. $80,000

3. $57,250

4. $50,000

5. $49,000

6. $48,000

7. $47,000

8. $46,000

9. $45,000

10. $44,500

11. $44,000

12. $43,500

13. $43,000

14. $42,500

15. $42,000

16. $41,500

17. $41,000

18. $40,500

19. $40,250

20. $40,000

Total: $1,085,000

Here is the field:

2021 PNC Championship: Field, teams

  • Bubba Watson and Wayne Ball
  • David Duval and Brady Duval
  • Gary Player and Jordan Player
  • Henrik Stenson and Karl Stenson
  • Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk
  • John Daly and John Daly II
  • Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas
  • Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino
  • Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara
  • Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar
  • Nelly Korda and Petr Korda
  • Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo
  • Nick Price and Greg Price
  • Padraig Harrington and Paddy Harrington
  • Rich Beem and Michael Beem
  • Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink
  • Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman
  • Tom Watson and Michael Watson
  • Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods
  • Vijay Singh and Qass Singh 

2021 PNC Championship: Distances and tees

The 2021 PNC Championship scorecard.

The 2021 PNC Championship scorecard.

Yellow Course No. 1, 7,106 yds

Professionals 54 and younger. Family members 16 to 54

CINK, STEWART / REAGAN 

DALY, JOHN/ LITTLE JOHN

DUVAL, DAVID / BRADY 

FURYK, JIM/TANNER  

BEEM, RICH/ MICHAEL 

HARRINGTON, PADRAIG/ PADDY 

STENSON, HENRIK 

THOMAS, JUSTIN 

WATSON, BUBBA 

WOODS, TIGER 

KUCHAR, MATT 

SINGH, QASS

WATSON, MICHAEL 

TREVINO, DANIEL

FALDO, MATTHEW 

PRICE, GREG 

O’MEARA, SHAUN 

LEHMAN. SEAN  

White Course #2, 6,576 yards. 

Professionals and family members 55 to 73. LPGA members and family members 14 to 15 years old 

KORDA, PETR 

KORDA, NELLY 

LEHMAN, TOM 

O’MEARA, MARK 

PRICE, NICK 

SINGH, VIJAY 

THOMAS, MIKE 

WAYNE BALL 

KUCHAR, CARSON

WATSON, TOM 

FALDO, NICK 

Red Course No. 3, 6,036 yds. 

Family members 11 to 13:

WOODS, C.

STENSON, KARL 

Blue Course No. 4, 5,498 yds. 

Professionals and family members ages 73 and older:

PLAYER, GARY 

TREVINO, LEE

Past PNC Championship winners

1995 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr. 

1996 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr. 

1997 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr. 

1998 – Bob Charles and David Charles 

1999 – Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus 

2000 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd 

2001 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd 

2002 – Craig Stadler and Kevin Stadler 

2003 – Hale Irwin and Steve Irwin 

2004 – Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson 

2005 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer 

2006 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer 

2007 – Larry Nelson and Josh Nelson 

2008 – Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson 

Not played 2009 to 2011.

2012 – Davis Love III and Davis “Dru” Love IV 

2013 – Stewart Cink and Connor Cink 

2014 – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer 

2015 – Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins 

2016 – David Duval and Nick Karavites 

2017 – Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera, Jr. 

2018 – Davis Love III and Davis “Dru” Love IV 

2019 - Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2020 – Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas 

Tiger and Charlie Woods at the 2021 PNC Championship.
