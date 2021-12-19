Tiger and Charlie Woods are Near the Lead in the Final Round of PNC Championship

The winner of the 2021 PNC Championship will earn $200,000 from the total purse of $1,085,000.

Tiger Woods and son Charlie will begin the final round of the 2021 PNC Championship at 10:46 a.m. on Sunday. Team Woods ended the first round tied for fifth, three shots behind Stewart and Reagan Cink.

Here are the Round 2 tee times (all times ET):

2021 PNC Championship: Round 2 Tee Times

9:15 a.m. — Team Duval, Team Harrington

9:28 a.m. — Team T. Waston, Team Furyk

9:41 a.m. — Team Beam, Team Price

9:54 a.m. — Team Korda, Team Trevino

10:07 a.m. — Team O'Meara, Team B. Watson

10:20 a.m. — Team Lehman, Team Stenson

10:33 a.m. — Team Faldo, Team Player

10:46 a.m. — Team Woods, Team Kuchar

10:59 a.m. — Team Thomas, Team Singh

11:12 a.m. — Team Cink, Team Daly

2021 PNC Championship: TV schedule

Here's the broadcast schedule (all times ET)

Sunday, Dec. 19

11 a.m. to noon – Peacock

Noon to 1 p.m. – Golf Channel

1 to 4:30 p.m. – NBC

There are no world rankings points or FedEx Cup points on the line, but the PNC Championship will award $200,000 to the winner from the total purse of $1,085,000. The event is officially under the PGA Tour Champions banner and is played in teams of two, usually featuring members of the same family. Justin Thomas and his father Mike are the defending champions.

The PNC Championship format is a scramble. Players will hit their tee shots from different sets of tees.

Here's the purse breakdown:

2021 PNC Championship: Purse, prize money by position

1. $200,000

2. $80,000

3. $57,250

4. $50,000

5. $49,000

6. $48,000

7. $47,000

8. $46,000

9. $45,000

10. $44,500

11. $44,000

12. $43,500

13. $43,000

14. $42,500

15. $42,000

16. $41,500

17. $41,000

18. $40,500

19. $40,250

20. $40,000

Total: $1,085,000

Here is the field:

2021 PNC Championship: Field, teams

Bubba Watson and Wayne Ball

David Duval and Brady Duval

Gary Player and Jordan Player

Henrik Stenson and Karl Stenson

Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk

John Daly and John Daly II

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara

Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo

Nick Price and Greg Price

Padraig Harrington and Paddy Harrington

Rich Beem and Michael Beem

Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

Tom Watson and Michael Watson

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

2021 PNC Championship: Distances and tees

The 2021 PNC Championship scorecard. PGA Tour

Yellow Course No. 1, 7,106 yds

Professionals 54 and younger. Family members 16 to 54

CINK, STEWART / REAGAN

DALY, JOHN/ LITTLE JOHN

DUVAL, DAVID / BRADY

FURYK, JIM/TANNER

BEEM, RICH/ MICHAEL

HARRINGTON, PADRAIG/ PADDY

STENSON, HENRIK

THOMAS, JUSTIN

WATSON, BUBBA

WOODS, TIGER

KUCHAR, MATT

SINGH, QASS

WATSON, MICHAEL

TREVINO, DANIEL

FALDO, MATTHEW

PRICE, GREG

O’MEARA, SHAUN

LEHMAN. SEAN

White Course #2, 6,576 yards.

Professionals and family members 55 to 73. LPGA members and family members 14 to 15 years old

KORDA, PETR

KORDA, NELLY

LEHMAN, TOM

O’MEARA, MARK

PRICE, NICK

SINGH, VIJAY

THOMAS, MIKE

WAYNE BALL

KUCHAR, CARSON

WATSON, TOM

FALDO, NICK

Red Course No. 3, 6,036 yds.

Family members 11 to 13:

WOODS, C.

STENSON, KARL

Blue Course No. 4, 5,498 yds.

Professionals and family members ages 73 and older:

PLAYER, GARY

TREVINO, LEE

Past PNC Championship winners

1995 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1996 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1997 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1998 – Bob Charles and David Charles

1999 – Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus

2000 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd

2001 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd

2002 – Craig Stadler and Kevin Stadler

2003 – Hale Irwin and Steve Irwin

2004 – Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson

2005 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer

2006 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer

2007 – Larry Nelson and Josh Nelson

2008 – Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson

Not played 2009 to 2011.

2012 – Davis Love III and Davis “Dru” Love IV

2013 – Stewart Cink and Connor Cink

2014 – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2015 – Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins

2016 – David Duval and Nick Karavites

2017 – Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera, Jr.

2018 – Davis Love III and Davis “Dru” Love IV

2019 - Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2020 – Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas