Heeeere's Charlie: Best Shots From 12-Year-Old Charlie Woods at PNC

Tiger Woods's 12-year-old son, Charlie flashed a sweet swing for the second straight year at the PNC. Here are his best highlights from the event.

Thanks to Tiger Woods' return, the 2021 PNC Championship was destined to become must-see TV. But Woods' playing partner, his 12-year-old son, Charlie, flashed -- for the second straight year -- a prodigious golf game. Having a 15-time major champion for a swing coach probably doesn't hurt.

But while Tiger makes headlines this weekend, Charlie Woods is taking over the internet one purely struck shot at a time. Here's a recap of his best shots from the weekend at the PNC:

Friday Pro-Am