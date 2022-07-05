Tiger Woods Eager for British Open, Says the 'Window Is Not As Long' For His Best Golf

The 15-time major champion elaborated on how he has focused everything on being ready for another shot at St. Andrews and the historic 150th Open.

Riding in carts, as Tiger Woods did this week at the JP McManus Pro-Am, saves precious steps on his surgically repaired leg. Pedro Salado/Golffile

Tiger Woods said Tuesday that he planned to play last month’s U.S. Open but was physically unable to do so and didn’t want to impact his chances of playing next week’s British Open at St. Andrews.

Woods, 46, was playing in the two-day JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick, Ireland, where a slew of golf stars took part in the charity event hosted by the Irish billionaire at Adore Manor. Woods was part of a brief news conference before his second-round tee time.

"The plan was to play the U.S. Open," Woods said. "But physically I was not able to do that. No way physically I could have done that. I had some issues physically with my leg and it would have put this tournament (The Open) in jeopardy. There’s no reason to do that.

"This is a pretty historical Open we are going to be playing. I’m lucky enough to be part of the past champions who have won there and want to play there again. I don’t know when they are ever going to go back while I’m still able to play at a high level. And I want to be able to give it at least one more run at a high level."

Woods was referring to the Open’s 150th playing at the Home of Golf, the Old Course at St Andrews, where Woods won in 2000 and 2005. He also won the British Open at Royal Liverpool in 2006.

After suffering severe leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash, Woods was unclear of his golf future. He surprisingly returned at the Masters, where he finished 47th, and then he also made the cut at the PGA Championship, where he withdrew after the third round.

"I’ve gotten a lot stronger since the PGA, that’s for sure," Woods said. "I’ve been able to put in a lot more reps which is great. I still prefer riding in a cart. I’m doing that here only because I don’t need to push it right now. I’ve got a long week ahead of me and all of next week to do that. Save the legs. We can still train as hard as we do each and every day.

"But as far as duration on my feet, let’s try and keep that to a minimum until we have to. And then when we have to, let’s go."

Woods was asked how long he believed there is a window for him to be competitive at the British, where the venues do not put as much of a premium on length as much as course knowledge and nuanced shotmaking.

He said he was unsure, given his limitations.

"If you would have asked me last year if I’d play golf again, all of my surgeons would have said no," Woods said. "But here I am playing and I’ve had played two major championships this year. I will always be able to play golf, whether it’s this leg or ... different body pieces that have been replaced or fused.

"But if you say championship level, that’s a totally different story. That window is not as long as I would like it to be."

Woods reminisced about using Irish links courses back in the day to prepare for The Open, and noted a trip he took with his friend Mark O’Meara and the late Payne Stewart in 1999 that included golf and fishing.

One of their rounds was at the famous Ballybunion, where Stewart made a hole-in-one.

Woods said he plans to stay in Europe to prepare for The Open this week, but would not say where he will be working on his game.

"I’m not going to tell you," he joked, "because I don’t want everyone coming out to watch us."

