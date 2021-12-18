Tiger Woods On Possibility of Playing PGA Tour With Golf Cart: 'That's Not Who I Am'

Woods added that while he was encouraged by his progress, he has lost significant swing speed following his car crash in February.

The most anticipated pro-am of 2021 is in the books, and Tiger Woods returned to the spotlight, or as much spotlight can shine on a glorified December exhibition event, to hit shots alongside his son and answer a few questions.

On Friday Woods and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, played in the pro-am one day before the official start to the 2021 PNC Championship. It was Tiger Woods' first public appearance on a golf course since his one-car accident in Los Angeles last February that left his right leg severely damaged.

On Friday in Orlando, Woods was in good spirits on the golf course. He hit tee shots that onlookers said flew beyond 300 yards. He split a few fairways. Drained some putts. Had fun with his son. But does he see his swing as Tour ready?

"It's just not as powerful. I just don't have the speed," he said. "The ball doesn't fly as far. I can't generate the speed I used to, and the body is not what it used to be. Obviously it's been a little banged up this year, and slowly but surely, I'll get to where the speed will start coming back up, and I can start hitting the shots that I know that I see that just aren't quite coming off."

When pressed to put a timetable on a potential return to the PGA Tour, Woods was quick to say that no comeback is eminent.

"It's going to be awhile. I couldn't walk this golf course even right now, and it's flat. I don't have the endurance," he said. "My leg is not quite right yet and it's going to take time. I told you in the Bahamas, I'm a long way, way from playing tournament golf.

"This is hit, hop-in-a-cart and move about my business just like I would at Medalist. Being able to play tournament golf and being able to recover, practice and train and hit balls after a round and do all of the things that I need to be at a high level, I'm a long way away from that."

Wood was also asked about the idea of asking the PGA Tour for permission to compete in events while riding in a golf cart between shots. Woods' friend, Casey Martin, once came to the Tour with that same request and was denied. By the time the courts ruled that Martin could play with a cart, Martin was no longer able to qualify for the top Tour. But Woods, whose situation has some parallels to that of Martin, said unequivocally that he has no plans to attempt to play the PGA Tour from a golf cart.

"Absolutely not. Not for a PGA Tour event, no. That's just not who I am. That's not how I've always been, and if I can't play at that level, I can't play at that level," he said.

Tiger and Charlie Woods will kick off their 2021 PNC Championship alongside Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, at 12:18 p.m. Saturday.