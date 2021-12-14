The Purse, Prize Money Breakdown, Field and TV Schedule for the 2021 PNC Championship

The winner of the 2021 PNC Championship will earn $200,000 from the total purse of $1,085,000.

The final kinda-official PGA Tour event of the calendar year got a big boost when Tiger Woods announced that he'll play this week's PNC Championship in Florida with Charlie, his 12-year-old son.

The PNC Championship is Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19. There are no world rankings points or FedEx Cup points on the line, but the PNC Championship will award $200,000 to the winner from the total purse of $1,085,000. The event is played in teams of two, usually featuring members of the same family. Justin Thomas and his father Mike are the defending champions.

2021 PNC Championship: TV schedule

Here's the broadcast schedule (all times ET)

Saturday, Dec. 18

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Peacock

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. – Golf Channel

2:30 to 5:30 p.m. – NBC

Sunday, Dec. 19

11 a.m. to noon – Peacock

Noon to 1 p.m. – Golf Channel

1 to 4:30 p.m. – NBC

Here's the purse breakdown:

2021 PNC Championship: Purse, prize money by position

1. $200,000

2. $80,000

3. $57,250

4. $50,000

5. $49,000

6. $48,000

7. $47,000

8. $46,000

9. $45,000

10. $44,500

11. $44,000

12. $43,500

13. $43,000

14. $42,500

15. $42,000

16. $41,500

17. $41,000

18. $40,500

19. $40,250

20. $40,000

Total: $1,085,000

Here is the field:

2021 PNC Championship: Field, teams