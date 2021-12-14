The Purse, Prize Money Breakdown, Field and TV Schedule for the 2021 PNC Championship

2021 PNC Championship: Purse, Prize Money Breakdown, Field, TV Schedule
The final kinda-official PGA Tour event of the calendar year got a big boost when Tiger Woods announced that he'll play this week's PNC Championship in Florida with Charlie, his 12-year-old son.
The PNC Championship is Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19. There are no world rankings points or FedEx Cup points on the line, but the PNC Championship will award $200,000 to the winner from the total purse of $1,085,000. The event is played in teams of two, usually featuring members of the same family. Justin Thomas and his father Mike are the defending champions.
2021 PNC Championship: TV schedule
Here's the broadcast schedule (all times ET)
Saturday, Dec. 18
- 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Peacock
- 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. – Golf Channel
- 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. – NBC
Sunday, Dec. 19
- 11 a.m. to noon – Peacock
- Noon to 1 p.m. – Golf Channel
- 1 to 4:30 p.m. – NBC
Here's the purse breakdown:
2021 PNC Championship: Purse, prize money by position
1. $200,000
2. $80,000
3. $57,250
4. $50,000
5. $49,000
6. $48,000
7. $47,000
8. $46,000
9. $45,000
10. $44,500
11. $44,000
12. $43,500
13. $43,000
14. $42,500
15. $42,000
16. $41,500
17. $41,000
18. $40,500
19. $40,250
20. $40,000
Total: $1,085,000
Here is the field:
2021 PNC Championship: Field, teams
- Bubba Watson and Wayne Ball
- David Duval and Brady Duval
- Gary Player and Jordan Player
- Henrik Stenson and Karl Stenson
- Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk
- John Daly and John Daly II
- Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas
- Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino
- Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara
- Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar
- Nelly Korda and Petr Korda
- Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo
- Nick Price and Greg Price
- Padraig Harrington and Paddy Harrington
- Rich Beem and Michael Beem
- Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink
- Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman
- Tom Watson and Michael Watson
- Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods
- Vijay Singh and Qass Singh