Skip to main content

Tiger Woods Surprises in Wearing FootJoy Shoes at Augusta National

The five-time Masters champion has worn head-to-toe Nike for a quarter-century, so the shoe switch has brought considerable buzz.

Tiger Woods, who has been one of Nike’s top athletes for most of his career, has come to the 86th Masters wearing FootJoy shoes. It appears to be the Packard model in FootJoy’s Premiere Series. He has been seen wearing a white pair for his Masters preparation and was in a black pair in Thursday’s first round.

As usual, onlookers picked up on the switch almost immediately when Tiger arrived earlier in the week. The move has been widely discussed among fans of Woods and golf equipment, and accompanied by plenty of close-up shoe shots on social media.

“I have very limited mobility now,” Woods said in his Tuesday press conference. “Just with the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different, something that allowed me to be more stable. That's what I've gone to.

“Nike's been fantastic over the years of providing me with equipment and work, and we have worked, we've been working on trying to find something to allow me to do this and swing again. We're still going to continue doing it, and hopefully we'll have something soon.”

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Woods is also one of a small handful of players that continues to wear metal spikes, for additional traction.

More Day 1 Masters Coverage on Morning Read:

- Tiger Woods Misses Opening Fairway, Saves Par as Fans Swarm Opening Hole
- Watch: Matthew Wolff Snaps Club in Anger in Opening Round at Masters
Day 1 Preview: Tiger Woods Ready to Return to Spotlight
- A Soft, Gettable Golf Course is Waiting This Week
- Bryson DeChambeau No Longer Golf's Main Attraction

Tags
terms:
Tiger WoodsNike Golf2022 MastersFootJoy

Tiger Woods walks at Augusta National prior to his opening round of the 2022 Masters.
News

Tiger Woods Surprises in Wearing FootJoy Shoes at Augusta National

By Mike Purkey6 minutes ago
Matthew Wolff tees off in 2022.
News

Watch: Matthew Wolff Snaps Club in Anger During First Round at Masters

By Morning Read Staff16 minutes ago
No. 1, Tiger Woods Opening Shot, 2022 Masters
News

Watch: Tiger Woods Misses Fairway, Saves Par as Fans Swarm Opening Hole at Masters

By Mike Purkey22 minutes ago
Tiger-Woods-First-Tee-Shot
News

Day 1 Masters Updates: Follow Tiger Woods at Augusta, More News and Notes

By Morning Read Staff2 hours ago
Tiger Woods is pictured before the 2022 Masters.
News

Round 1 Masters Tee Times Delayed 30 Minutes: Tiger Woods to Tee Off at 11:04 ET

By Jeff Ritter3 hours ago
USATSI_18032567
News

Masters Day 1 Preview: Tiger, Tiger and More Tiger (But Don't Forget About the New No. 1)

By Colin McDonald12 hours ago
kokrak par 3
News

Waterlogged and Rain-Soaked, a Soft Course Awaits the 86th Masters

By Ross Dellenger17 hours ago
The Grill Room Golf Show Podcast with Bob and Jay
Podcasts

The Azaleas Are Blooming

By Morning Read Staff19 hours ago
Russell Henley's son Robert is pictured at the 2022 Masters Par-3 Contest.
News

Par-3 Contest Sees a Jason Kokrak Ace, Plenty of Kids and a Weather Suspension

By Mike Purkey19 hours ago