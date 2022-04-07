Tiger Woods Surprises in Wearing FootJoy Shoes at Augusta National

Tiger Woods, who has been one of Nike’s top athletes for most of his career, has come to the 86th Masters wearing FootJoy shoes. It appears to be the Packard model in FootJoy’s Premiere Series. He has been seen wearing a white pair for his Masters preparation and was in a black pair in Thursday’s first round.

As usual, onlookers picked up on the switch almost immediately when Tiger arrived earlier in the week. The move has been widely discussed among fans of Woods and golf equipment, and accompanied by plenty of close-up shoe shots on social media.

“I have very limited mobility now,” Woods said in his Tuesday press conference. “Just with the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different, something that allowed me to be more stable. That's what I've gone to.

“Nike's been fantastic over the years of providing me with equipment and work, and we have worked, we've been working on trying to find something to allow me to do this and swing again. We're still going to continue doing it, and hopefully we'll have something soon.”

Woods is also one of a small handful of players that continues to wear metal spikes, for additional traction.

