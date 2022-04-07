Masters Day 1 Preview: Tiger, Tiger and More Tiger (But Don't Forget About the New No. 1)

Thursday morning is primed to be must-see TV. Here's what to watch during Tiger Woods' opening round, plus more to watch on Day 1 at Augusta National.

At last, the 2022 Masters is here, and a field of 90 competitors is set to take on a soggy Augusta National, which has been pelted by two days of showers. But the electricity in the air should remain even after the storms clear out, as Tiger Woods is set to return from his year-long layoff after his car accident. Thursday at Augusta is going to be a scene. Here's what to watch.

1. Tiger Woods

Speculation turned into near certainty early in the week when Tiger stepped to the podium at his late morning press conference on Tuesday. He had played 18 holes over the past three days alongside Fred Couples and his friend and understudy, Justin Thomas. After practicing early Tuesday morning, Woods declared he had every intention of teeing it up Thursday which was further verified by another quick nine Wednesday morning.

It was not your average practice round.

The question now will become, how will Woods's body - and surgically repaired leg in particular - hold up over 72 holes in cool temperatures. Woods limped noticeably around Augusta’s back nine on Wednesday, but, according to Couples, that’s had little to no negative impact on his game.

Count this as a PSA to anyone assigned to Woods's security detail this week: cut a wide circle as no one wants to see a repeat of this scene from 2019:

2. Bryson DeChambeau

Remember when DeChambeau called Augusta National a par-67? By that logic he’s finished the past three Masters at 25-over, 18-over and 16-over. Not exactly putting your money where your mouth is, but nonetheless, DeChambeau is back this week, playing at what described as 80% health after taking the most unique scouting trip in Masters history along with YouTube vloggers, Dude Perfect.

DeChambeau did his very best to fill the content void in Tiger’s absence but this week has been a swift reminder that when Tiger is in town, everything else is merely a subplot.

3. A Storm Brewing

For a storm to formulate it takes the right blend of elements coming together at the right time. There’s been plenty of that early this week in Augusta, with the weather warning signs becoming common signs around the course. Knock on dogwood, it appears the worst of the weather is behind us, but a different kind of storm could be brewing right under our noses: no player heading down Magnolia Lane in better form than newly minted No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, fresh off three wins in the past six weeks to make him the most heavily favored Texas Longhorn in the field, over Augusta darling Jordan Spieth. As a secret weapon, Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott was on the bag for Bubba Watson's two green jackets.

Scheffler has to go down as one of the most understated No. 1 players in recent memory (let's give him some time though, to be fair) due in no small part to the rapid pace of his ascension and his relative anonymity despite his Ryder Cup appearance last fall. His caddie Scott has all the confidence his man can win this week and when you look at the big picture, it’s hard not to be confident along with him.

So kick back and enjoy Day 1. It should be one we remember.

More 2022 Masters Coverage on Morning Read:

- Bettors' Roundtable: Gambling Experts, Golf Writers Handicap This Masters

- Latest Betting Odds, Favorites, Sleepers for Augusta National

- What Hideki Matsuyama is Serving at the Champions Dinner

- How to Watch on TV, Online

- What Players Will Wear at 2022 Masters

- Learning to Play the Masters Just Takes Time, As The Players Say Themselves

- 30 Years Later, Fred Couples' Green Jacket Still Resonates

- Golf's (Augusta) National Treasure: 99-Year-Old Jackie Burke

- This Teenager is Masters' Most Improbable Participant

- A Half-Century of Masters Stories From One Family

Click here to get Morning Read news in your inbox daily for free.