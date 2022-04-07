Watch: Matthew Wolff Snaps Club in Anger During First Round at Masters

A slow start in the first round at Augusta National brought the Californian to a full boil.

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Some early frustration got the best of Matthew Wolff in the first round of the Masters.

The former Oklahoma State star got off to a double bogey-bogey-bogey start. Then after his tee shot at the par-3 4th came up short in the bunker, he took out his frustration on his iron.

Wolff has had a rough last few months on the PGA Tour. He failed to advance from his pod at the WGC-Dell Match Play, and in five stroke-play events prior to that he had three missed cuts and a best finish of T61.

However, after breaking his club on the 4th hole Thursday, he saved par from the bunker. He then parred his next hole with one less club in his bag.

