Tiger Woods Understood That Friday's British Open Ovation Could Mark an End

Woods' 78-75 effort at the Old Course wasn't what he wanted. While walking up 18 Friday he realized the day could be his last there as a pro.

Tiger Woods crossed the Swilcan Bridge alone on Friday, and perhaps for the last time as a professional. Michael Madrid/USA Today

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Tiger Woods said he shed a tear as he walked across the famous Swilcan Bridge on Friday afternoon, his time at this British Open coming to an end, not quite sure how to react.

He felt his playing partners hang back, as well as his caddie, Joe LaCava, and so Woods walked across the place where so many have said goodbye, waving to a huge cheering crowd that lined both the first and 18th fairways at the Old Course.

Woods didn’t stop – he said later he does not know if he will be back here to compete – but he understood the moment, too.

“That’s when I started to realize, hey, that’s when I started thinking about the next time it comes around here I might not be around,’’ Woods said.

“As I walked further along the fairway, I saw Rory (McIlroy, playing the first hole) right there. He gave me the tip of the cap. It was a pretty cool — the nods I was getting from guys as they were going out and I was coming in, just the respect, that was pretty neat. And from a players' fraternity level, it's neat to see that and feel that.

“And then as I got into the shot — or closer to the green, more into the hole, the ovation got louder and got — you could feel the warmth and you could feel the people from both sides. Felt like the whole tournament was right there.

“And they all had appreciated what I've done here for the years I've played — I've won two championships here — my British Open success and all my times I've enjoyed here in Scotland and playing, I felt like it just came to a head right there as I was walking to my golf ball.’’

Spectators filled the grandstands behind the green, and stood rows deep to the side. They spilled out of the old buildings that line the road along the 18th hole, dozens on a balcony protruding from the Rusacks Hotel.

"It was amazing. It gave me goosebumps,’’ said Matt Fitzpatrick, the U.S. Open champion who played with Woods during the first two rounds. “Just looking around, seeing everyone stood up, and giving him a standing ovation coming down 18. Yeah, it was incredible. It's something that will live with me forever, for sure. It's thoroughly deserved, and I think towards the end of it, you could see he was a little bit emotional as well. It was a big deal.’’

That Woods ended up lipping out his birdie putt on the 18th didn’t matter, but was fitting for the week. He shot 75 after an opening-round 78 that left him at 153, 9 over par, and well outside the cut line.

It was clear by late on the first nine that Woods would have difficulty making the cut. He put a lot of effort into making it back for the 150th Open and succeeded. His game just did not cooperate.

“I’m a little ticked that I'm not playing on the weekend,’’ Woods said. “I certainly did not play good enough to be around. I wish I would have played better. I wish I had a little bit better break at the first hole yesterday and maybe started off a little better. But that's just kind of how it all went from there. Just never really kind of materialized.

“I fought hard. And unfortunately I just could never turn it around. I struggled with the green speeds again today. And I could never hit putts hard enough. I was leaving them short again. So, consequently, I didn't make enough birdies.’’

Woods suggested the Open might not return to St. Andrews until 2030, which would be news to the rest of the golf world. The R&A has only announced the next three sites – Royal Liverpool (2033), Royal Troon (2024) and Royal Portrush (2025). While it might want to get off the traditional five-year cycle, it’s certainly possible to come back in 2027 when he’d be 51.

Perhaps Woods knows something. He was made an honorary member of the R&A this week, and it is possible he’d heard the thinking behind the scenes.

More immediately, Woods said he is not retiring and would be playing in future Opens.

“But I don't know if I will be physically able to play back here again when it comes back around,’’ he said. “I'll be able to play future British Opens, yes, but eight years' time, I doubt if I'll be competitive at this level.

“It's a struggle just playing just the three events I played this year. That in itself was something I'm very proud of. I was able to play these three events, considering what has transpired. Hopefully we do more hard work and give myself some more chances next year to play a few more events.’’

It is clear that Woods needs more competitive rounds in order to be prepared for the biggest events. But the injuries suffered to his lower right leg in the February 2021 car crash make it difficult.

He faces the balance between doing too much and putting stress on his leg with not doing enough golf practice to be prepared. His short game, especially his putting, appeared particularly beneath his standards.

Woods said he has no plan going forward, although it would make sense for him to play in the Hero World Challenge, his foundation’s event in the Bahamas in the December. The PNC Challenge with his son, Charlie, seems logical, too.

But 2023? He could not say.

“I understand all that,’’ Woods said when asked if he might play more to be better prepared. “I understand being more battle-hardened, but it's hard just to walk and play 18 holes. People have no idea what I have to go through and the hours of the work on the body, pre- and post-, each and every single day to do what I just did.

“That's what people don't understand. They don't see. And then you think about playing more events on top of that, it's hard enough just to do what I did.’’

Woods has said previously that he takes ice baths to reduce swelling in his leg. He also has a physical trainer who travels with him, and he also has a bad back to worry about.

Surprisingly, Woods returned at the Masters, where he made the cut, and at the PGA Championship, where he also made the cut but withdrew following the third round. The Old Course would have seemingly been the best venue for him, but he struggled almost from the start, hitting his second shot of the tournament in the burn fronting the first green.

In all, Woods ended up playing just nine rounds, with two under par – the first round of the Masters and the second round of the PGA.

It was just the 23rd missed cut of his PGA Tour career (24 worldwide), with 10 of those coming in major championships.

“I was lucky enough in '95 to watch Arnold (Palmer) hit his first tee shot in the second round as I was going to the range,’’ Woods said of Palmer’s last Open, when Tiger was laying his first as an amateur.

“And I could hear Jack (Nicklaus) playing his last one — I was probably about four holes behind him. But just to hear the ovations getting louder and louder and louder.

“I felt that as I was coming in. The people knew that I wasn't going to make the cut at the number I was. But the ovations got louder as I was coming home. And that to me was — it felt, just the respect. I've always respected this event. I've always respected the traditions of the game.

“I put my heart and soul into this event over the years. And I think the people have appreciated my play in the event. I've won it three times ... life moves on. And I think that's what people understand. And they knew my circumstances this year, of just playing, period. I was very lucky to have had a great team around me to get me to where I was physically able to play three times this year and very thankful to all of them for getting me to this spot.’’

Watch the 2022 British Open with fuboTV: Start a 7-day trial today!