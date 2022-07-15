Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson Among Notable Players to Miss Cut at 2022 British Open at St. Andrews

Two rounds at the 2022 Open are in the books, and the cutline fell at even par. While Cam Smith sprinted to a 64 on Friday for a 13-under-par total, several marquee names struggled to advance to the weekend. Here are some of the notable names who failed to make the cut at the 150th British Open at St. Andrews:

> Collin Morikawa, the defending champion, is the highest-ranked player in the current World Ranking to fail to play the weekend. Morikawa entered the week ranked No. 8 and won this event last year at Royal St. George's, but shot 72-73 to miss the cut by one.

> Two former Open champions, Henrik Stenson and Louis Oosthuizen, finished at 1-over through 36 holes to miss the cut by one shot. Stenson won the Open in 2016 after an epic final-round dual with Phil Mickelson at Royal Troon, while Oosthuizen won at St. Andrews in 2010.

> Phil Mickelson has played two events on the LIV Golf circuit since returning from his sabbatical in early June. He missed the cut at the U.S. Open at Brookline, and missed it again at St. Andrews after finishing 5 over. His LIV Golf running mate, Brooks Koepka, also MC'd after shooting 73-75.

> The most notable MC of the week is undoubtedly Tiger Woods, who in his third event of the season, and third since returning from his car crash in Feb. 2021, shot 78-75, but enjoyed one of the most touching moments of the week when he walked alone across the Swilcan Bridge on Friday afternoon and fans gave him a warm ovation.

“I’m a little ticked that I'm not playing on the weekend,’’ Woods said. “I certainly did not play good enough to be around. I wish I would have played better. I wish I had a little bit better break at the first hole yesterday and maybe started off a little better. But that's just kind of how it all went from there. Just never really kind of materialized."

Woods also acknowledged that Friday might be his last round at St. Andrews as a competitor.

“I don't know if I will be physically able to play back here again when it comes back around,’’ he said. “I'll be able to play future British Opens, yes, but eight years' time, I doubt if I'll be competitive at this level."

The next St. Andrews Open hasn't been officially announced. But in the meantime, here are a few other notable players to miss the cut:

Ernie Els (+1)



Max Homa (+1)

Padraig Harrington (+3)

John Daly (+3)

Zach Johnson (+3)

Gary Woodland (+6)

Darren Clarke (+10)