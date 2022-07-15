LIV Golf Against the World? Dustin Johnson's Not Feeling It at St. Andrews

With a late Saturday tee time secured, the world No. 18 is only focused on winning a third major, not fighting the backlash against his new golf home.

An early 67 moved Dustin Johnson to 9 under, and he'll head to the weekend four shots off the lead at the 150th British Open. Michael Madrid/USA Today

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – There is tension, to be sure. The LIV Golf Invitational has created a good bit of angst this week at the British Open, where Phil Mickelson was asked to avoid the champions dinner, Greg Norman was told not to come at all, and Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood sparred with reporters over the situation.

Dustin Johnson?

If there is noise, he does not hear it.

The two-time major champion is one of the high-profile players who joined the LIV Golf League. He gave up his PGA Tour membership. And doesn’t seem too concerned about missing any of those tournaments in the future.

Johnson went out early Friday and shot 67 at the Old Course. It put him atop the leaderboard for a time, and in position to make a run at another major title. If he’s concerned about all the LIV backlash, he is not letting on.

“I don’t really know what you’re talking about,’’ Johnson said when asked about some of the LIV players such as himself, Sergio Garcia and Talor Gooch having a good tournament. “Obviously they’re all good players and playing well this week.

“For me, coming in here, obviously it’s a major. I want to come in here and play well and compete. I feel like I put myself in a good position going into the weekend. Probably be a few back by the end of the day, I would imagine. Still in a good position heading into the weekend.’’

Johnson finished 36 holes at 9 under par and is four shots back of leader Cameron Smith, who shot 64 and is at 131.

Although it is unlikely to impact him either way, a win for a LIV player would be huge for the controversial circuit. There’s been so much chatter and consternation over recent weeks, especially about the level of play on the LIV Tour and the lack of competition due to no-cut events, that a few good results might really help.

And yet, Johnson sees no us-against-them type of vibe.

“Not me because, honestly, I don't read anything,’’ Johnson said. “So I wouldn't know what you were saying or if there was anything negative being said. I don't pay attention to it.

“That’s exactly how I do it. I don’t read. I don’t look at it. It doesn’t bother me because everyone has their own opinion and I have mine, and the only one I care about is mine.’’

Johnson also cares about competing in the majors, and he’s been in the midst of a curious period of uneven play for the better part of the past year. His last victory came at the Saudi International tournament in 2021.

Ranked third in the world at the beginning of the year, he has slipped to 18th and has just three top-10s. He has not seriously contended on a Sunday since that victory almost 18 months ago.

“I've played some good golf, but I just haven't been able to consistently,’’ Johnson said. “I feel like over the last few months the game's starting to see a lot more consistency in the shot shapes and the strikes and starting to putt it a little bit better.

“I think that's probably been the biggest key for me over the last year, just haven't been putting as well, and the driver hasn't been quite as good as I'd like it. So those things are starting to — I can just see them trending in the right direction. That's why I'm playing a little bit better here as of lately.’’

If that continues, perhaps the noise will be different by Sunday, and a kind he’d be more than comfortable hearing: cheering.