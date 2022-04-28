Tiger Woods Visits Tulsa, Oklahoma, In Advance of the PGA Championship

The 15-time major champion was on the way to his Tiger Jam charity event, and stopping at Southern Hills was a good sign for his status in the season's second major.

Tiger Woods was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday to prepare for next month’s PGA Championship, playing a practice round at Southern Hills Country Club, site of the tournament that begins May 19.

Several photos appeared on social media of Woods practicing at the course along with his friend, Rob McNamara, who works for the 15-time major champion’s company.

McNamara said at the Masters that a visit to Southern Hills was possible given that he could do so in conjunction with Tiger Jam, a fundraiser for Woods’ foundation which is this weekend in Las Vegas.

Golf Digest first reported that Woods would be on site via a source and Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis said that Cary Cozby, the head pro at Southern Hills, would be caddying for Woods during his practice round.

Woods finished 47th at the Masters three weeks ago, playing his first official tournament since November of 2020 and his first since a car crash in February 2021 that left him with several injuries to his right leg, ankle and foot.

His ability to compete in the tournament was in doubt until days prior to the tournament and afterward Woods was pleased to complete 72 holes, saying he was looking forward to playing the British Open this summer at St. Andrews while leaving open the possibility of the PGA and the U.S. Open.

“I won’t be playing a full schedule ever again, so it’ll be just the big events,’’ Woods said afterward. “I don’t know if I’ll play Southern Hills or not. But I’m looking forward to St. Andrews. That is something near and dear to my heart. I’ve won two Opens there. It’s the home of golf and it’s my favorite course in the world. I will be there for that one.

“But anything between that I don’t know. I will try to be there. There’s no doubt. Like this week, try and get ready for Southern Hills and see what this this body can do.’’

It is considered a good sign that Woods was willing to take on a practice round at Southern Hills 18 days after the final round of the Masters, where Woods clearly was laboring over the final holes. He said then that he needed to build more endurance and continue to strengthen his leg.

Woods, 46, won the PGA at Southern Hills in 2007 for his 13th major title. He shot a second-round 63 on the way to victory.