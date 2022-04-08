Listen: Tiger Woods Will Try to Make Weekend Cut (And Maybe More)

Skip to main content

Live From Augusta: Tiger Woods Will Try to Make Weekend Cut (And Maybe More)

Get ready for more Tiger Woods on Friday at the 2022 Masters with our podcast taped just outside the gates at Augusta National.

In a podcast taped at Augusta's Azalea House Hospitality center, host Frank Bassett, host of Golf Talk America, and Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Stephanie Apstein break down Tiger Woods's opening round at Augusta National. As Apstein wrote in her Thursday column, it was some kind of scene. But can Woods keep it up? Is it time to take him seriously as a contender?

Listen to the episode above, and look for more shows from our team at Augusta coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

More Masters Coverage From Morning Read:

- Watch: Can Tiger Really Keep This Up?
- Day 2 Preview: Tigermania Is About to Reach a New Level
- Tiger Woods Dazzles in Front of 'Electric' Crowd
- On Thursday There Was Tiger, and Everyone Else
- Woods's First Round Was Both Vintage and New-Age
- Cam Smith, Man of the People, Is a Man on Fire
- Sungjae Im Leads After Thursday Unlike Any Other
- Varner Soaks In First Round at Augusta National
- Round 2 Tee Times: Tiger Woods to Tee Off at 1:41 ET

Tiger Woods2022 Masters

Live-From-Augusta-Podcast
News

