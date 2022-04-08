Tigermania will continue on Friday, and don't look now, this leaderboard has an eerily similar look to the November 2020 edition of the Masters.

To borrow a phrase, it really was an opening round unlike any other at Augusta National, as interest and excitement around Tiger Woods reached levels many veteran Masters onlookers had never before seen. Because Woods is very much in contention after an opening 71, the stage is set for Friday to be equally electric. Here's what we're watching.

More Tiger Woods

Workplace productivity declines significantly on Friday afternoons as employees everywhere turn an eye towards the weekend. So one can imagine how many projects will be left for Monday when Tiger Woods steps to the tee at 1:41 p.m. ET. It may be smart to re-schedule your Zoom calls and, if your boss asks, just say you've got a bad case of Tiger fever.

Deep in the gallery along the 1st tee on Thursday, one patron whispered, “This should be interesting” as Woods prepared to strike his first tee shot. Count that as the understatement of the year, as the galleries at Augusta erupted with every birdie and gave a standing salute on every stop Woods made around Amen Corner. Within the fanfare that surrounded his first competitive round in more than 500 days, Woods calmly navigated Augusta National in 1-under par to finish the day just four shots off of the lead.

As for how Woods planned to spend the time between his final putt on Thursday afternoon and his Friday tee time, Woods said “plenty of ice” was on the agenda. Woods's test of endurance begins now, and with every good score comes a later tee time and more time to recover.

2020 Masters Déjà vu?

This leaderboard is looking awfully similar to that of the 2020 Masters which was held November. For most it’s difficult to point to any crowning moments in the COVID year but Dustin Johnson is an exception to that rule as he slipped on his first green jacket. DJ is contending once again after an opening-round 69 and the leaderboard as a whole looks eerily similar to that November edition.

Current leader Sungjae Im finished in a tie for second that year with Cameron Smith who sits just one shot off the pace and one shot clear of… you guessed, it Dustin Johnson. The conditions this week have mimicked that November affair to an extent with plenty of wind and moisture, which has left Augusta to play long and soft. That seems to be just how this trio likes it as they look to contend again, this time with the azaleas in full bloom.

Rory McIlroy's Next Move

It’s well documented that Rory McIlroy is one green jacket away from the career grand slam. This year marks his eighth shot at completing the elusive slam and becoming just the sixth player to accomplish that feat. Despite a slew of Masters top-10’s over the years, McIlroy has played his way into contention on just one Sunday since he took the lead into the final round in 2011. Often he's been plagued by slow starts, and he’ll be playing from behind this year after an opening 1-over 73 that leaves him tied for 31st. He's certainly not out of it, but on Friday it will be time to get into it.

So get ready to enjoy Friday at The Masters. This should be one to remember.

More Masters Coverage From Morning Read:

- Watch: Can Tiger Really Keep This Up?

- Day 2 Preview: Tigermania Is About to Reach a New Level

- Tiger Woods Dazzles in Front of 'Electric' Crowd

- On Thursday There Was Tiger, and Everyone Else

- Woods's First Round Was Both Vintage and New-Age

- Cam Smith, Man of the People, Is a Man on Fire

- Sungjae Im Leads After Thursday Unlike Any Other

- Varner Soaks In First Round at Augusta National

- Round 2 Tee Times: Tiger Woods to Tee Off at 1:41 ET

Click here to get Morning Read news in your inbox daily for free.