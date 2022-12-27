Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: The PGA Tour Commissioner's Long Year

Jay Monahan, SI Golf's No. 5 newsmaker, had to adjust quickly to LIV Golf's birth and his changes will be on display in 2023.

Who He Is: PGA Tour commissioner

SI Golf Rank: 3 (Bob Harig), 12 (Gabby Herzig), 7 (Alex Miceli), 4 (Jeff Ritter), 5 (John Schwarb)

Why He's Here: The PGA Tour commissioner would almost always be near the top of this list but 2022 meant a far different reason. Trying to fend off the LIV Golf League and dealing with the fallout of losing players, issuing suspensions and—with the help of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy—quickly introducing a new elevated-event structure and bracing for the next names to defect has made for a trying year.

And all of this came less than two years after presiding over the pandemic-interrupted schedule that cost the PGA Tour millions but saw the game get back up and running before most other sports. In six years as commissioner, Monahan has seen his share of disruption—not to mention getting a new multimedia rights deal done during that time.

Monahan was applauded for his response to the pandemic but has faced criticism in the wake of the LIV Golf threat. He (and the PGA Tour’s board) has been chided for not meeting with LIV Golf officials. Sensing the threat was over when several players backed off and pledged their (short-lived) allegiance to the PGA Tour in February, Monahan declared that the PGA Tour was "moving on" the week of the Players Championship, only to see LIV Golf unveil its eight-tournament schedule the following week and pick off prominent players over the coming months.

In Monahan’s defense, few could envision the financial power that LIV Golf and its Saudi-backed financiers would bring to the fight and utilize to secure player commitments. Yes, there have been rumblings about a rival concept for years, but Monahan was not the only one who didn’t envision the upheaval that was ahead.

Meanwhile, Monahan has had to pacify sponsors, some of whom have been asked to pony up substantial sums to be part of the new elevated structure, while others are left to wonder what kind of fields they will get for their tournaments.

2023 Outlook: More of the same. LIV Golf is not going anywhere and is likely to poach a few more players in the process. Meanwhile, Monahan will have to continue to pacify the game’s top players with healthy purses and bonus money and hope that having the best competing together and more often will be rewarded with the eyeballs that lead to robust television ratings. He also will be unveiling a new fall schedule that is meant to give the stars time off but will no doubt mean meager fields with the possibility of losing some longtime events.