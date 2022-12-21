Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: Tom Kim Bursts onto the Scene

The 20-year-old became a late-season sensation with two wins and a spirited appearance on the International Team at the Presidents Cup.

Who He Is: PGA Tour member, two-time winner in 2022

SI Golf Rank: 13 (Bob Harig), 8 (Gabby Herzig), 9 (Jeff Ritter), 17 (John Schwarb)

Why He's Here: In a cloudy year for the pro game, Tom Kim brought some much needed light.

For those who were paying attention in midsummer, the 20-year-old burst onto the scene at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished solo third and recorded his first top-10 on the PGA Tour. Kim had impressive showings at the AT&T Byron Nelson (T17) and the U.S. Open (23rd), but it was a stellar performance at Renaissance Club that solidified his status as an emerging force in professional golf. The numbers backed that status up, too: After the British Open at St. Andrews, the South Korea native became eligible for Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour, and that’s when things really started to heat up.

Just three starts after becoming a Temporary Member, Kim dominated the Wyndham Championship with a final round 9-under 61 to win by five. He became the second-youngest PGA Tour winner since World War II, and earned an automatic spot onto the Presidents Cup’s International Team.

If he hadn’t won over the golf world already, it was the Presidents Cup that gave Kim the stage to do so. For starters, the story behind Kim’s nickname made the rounds—Kim’s given first name is “Joohyung” but he goes by “Tom” because of his love for Thomas the Tank Engine. Kim’s spirited nickname perfectly matched his energy at the team event, where he quickly became a fan favorite with his clutch putting and Tiger-esque celebrations.

Although the International Team couldn’t outlast the Americans, Kim carried that contagious competitive fire with him into the fall season. At the Shriners Children’s Open, he secured his second PGA Tour victory, winning by three strokes over Patrick Cantlay and Matthew NeSmith. Kim was the first player since Tiger Woods in 1996 to win twice before his 21st birthday.

Kim’s breakthrough onto the PGA Tour was nothing short of glorious, and that’s exactly what the golf world needed.

2023 Outlook: With two victories in just a matter of months, Kim has a lot to live up to, but there are no limits when it comes to the 20-year-old’s potential. The charisma Kim displayed at the Presidents Cup will take him far—far enough to perhaps make a real run at a major championship in 2023. At No. 15 in the world rankings, Kim will surely have his sights set on breaking into the top 10.