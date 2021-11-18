Watch: One More Reason Tyrrell Hatton is the Most Fun Guy to Watch in Golf

No one has better disgusted, deadpan reactions to his poor shots than Hatton, who also happens to be one of the world's best players.

Tyrrell Hatton is the 20th best player in the world in the official golf rankings.

Let there be no doubt that he's No. 1 in the unofficial rankings for the most entertaining guys to watch. No one combines a high-level of play with even better sarcastic reactions to his "bad" shots. The latest example comes from the first round of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai:

He's truly disgusted with that shot! So disgusted that he wants the ball to disappear and never be seen again. Note playing partner Min Woo Lee and his caddie in the background looking at their yardage books, probably stifling a laugh.

Hatton bogied the hole, a 245 yard par-3. Despite that misstep, he shot a 2-under 70 that included this bomb for birdie on No. 12:

Hatton turned 30 last month and made his second Ryder Cup team this year. Let's hope he makes many more: